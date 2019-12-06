My Good Tootie

My Good Tootie listens to your deepest secrets about sex and love, relationships and sex, sex and friendships … and did I mention sex? Anonymously. Get off and get it off your chest. I pinky-promise to be honest and candid and keep it fun, and I expect the same from you. Also fun.

So I have secretly been a bull for cuckold couples for over five years. My wife has no idea, and that is not a problem. It’s my thing. It started first like normal with a couple. I am African American with a thick dick and just took care of the woman while her husband watched. It’s usually men with small cocks who have hot wives that need a big cock. No problem. Easy. About two years in, I had been seeing this one couple regularly when they asked me to change things and let the husband suck me off while she watched. The next time, they made a video. Things changed back and forth but I’ve found myself doing the same thing over the next two years with other cuckold couples. I have enjoy dominating both but have really enjoyed the men. This is new and I’m not sure what to do with it. Never thought I’d enjoy men.

Good Lord, I know how you feel! Enjoying men for me is shocking. I think I’ll try it again and see if I like it… for two years. Sounds like you’ve managed to eat your cake and have it, too. I love that. Sexual fulfillment is super important, and most people don’t get there. You mentioned a wife. No mention what the relationship with her is like. Are you still putting into your relationship with her what you are putting into other couples relationships? I get the “It’s my thing” thang. We think nothing about forming partnerships in work and recreation with others outside our marriage, making sure that it doesn’t take away from bank accounts or time, that those partnerships don’t put our spouses in jeopardy or danger. For my friends, this would be acceptable, but your “cuckold” relations wouldn’t. I think it gives you the opportunity to be even more of a ridiculously great husband with your wife. No bull here, cater to her every whim, put her on a pedestal, and second guess and fulfill her every wish. The cost for selfish sexuality, finding this new desire and indulging yourself is indulging her. Lavish your wife and home life. Get your side of small dick.

I’ve only been with one other guy a few times and he lets me suck his cock until he’s about to come and then he shoots all over my face. I’ve always been fantasizing about going further and he doesn’t seem to want to. I want to feel a man orgasm inside of me. I was on a chat line, he lives 20 minutes from me and he is much older than me in his 60s. He’s very dominant and strict. He likes when I wear panties. I’m straight, I’m kind of shy and even though I’m masculine and muscular, I enjoy being a pussy boy. I find myself looking at men more often now. I’ve never messed around with anyone else before. But I’m thinking about my fantasy. What do you think?

Well, excuse me while I wrap my head around all of this. I love a shy guy who’s muscular and in panties. Oh wait. That’s not the part you’re asking about. But just let me stay there for one more minute as a favor (6 minutes later) — describe the panties.

What you’re having is a normal gay love life. Stop with the straight label. It makes no difference to me what my lovers consider themselves. I would just tell you what I tell them, “It doesn’t matter baby, just don’t be rude and talk with your mouth full.” May-December romances and ones where there is a mentoring, or as you put it “dominance,” are natural and have been with us through the ages. A relationship with an older man teaches and allows for a rich partnership in panties and without. Your lover’s worth in your life is way more than you even know, today. I want you to preserve that and not jeopardize what you have. It’s hard to say, “I want to feel you inside me, and I want to feel the warmth as you explode,” it’s a lot! The discussion also has to be about the safety of this act. Between truly committed couples, who are both HIV-negative, unsafe sexual practices have no consequence and I take it you both have other sexual partners, you with girls, him with other people in panties. This could be why he’s decided to sidestep your fantasy. He may be protecting you both and trying to keep golden what you have. Maybe you’re really just craving to be closer to him wrapped in a heteronormative fantasy. To have him be deep inside you, to seed you, the warmth, the exchange of intimacy that you’ve never shared with anyone else says so much about your relationship. Explore intimacy with him in other ways and ditch the label. You’re in deep and there’s room to grow … in them panties.