LGBTQ San Diego County News

Dubbed the “Gay Academy Awards,” on Sunday, Dec. 8, the 44th annual Nicky Awards will honor San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit with the Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award. Chief Nisleit has been a strong and visible supporter of the LGBTQ community and his LGBTQ police officers.

A San Diego native, Nisleit began his career with the San Diego Police Department in 1988, following his father’s footsteps, retired Captain Randy Nisleit. David Nisleit was promoted at the city’s 35th chief of police on March 2, 2018. Nisleit is also a professor of criminal justice at the University of San Diego and Alliant University.

The Nicky Awards board of governors also announced the establishment of the Congresswoman Susan Davis Equality Award and the first recipient will be longtime transgender activist Connor Maddocks. Along with a 12-year legacy of advocating for civil rights, Maddocks also does training for the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego Police Department and has provided the first trainings on transgender issues for the department and police officers in every division of the city. The retiring popular Congresswoman Davis will be in attendance at this Sunday’s awards ceremony.

There are still plenty of tickets available for the night’s festivities when the community comes out and recognizes its own. Red carpet kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Liberty Station. VIP tickets are $90 and general admission is $70. For tickets or more information, log on to nickawards.org.