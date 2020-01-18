By M.G. Perez

On the heels of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s final State of the City address, the bright light of San Diego politics now turns to his replacement. Term limits kept the Republican mayor from running again. Next week, San Diego County’s three largest ethnic chambers of commerce unite to find out what candidates will do to help San Diegans survive and thrive in the new 2020s decade.

The newly partnered Strategic Alliance is made up of the Asian Business Association, Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, and the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In October, the trio of organizations signed a memorandum of understanding with priorities that include sharing business resources, sponsoring educational workshops, and joint advocacy for the tens of thousands of local businesses they represent.

The Strategic Alliance hosts its first San Diego Mayoral Forum on Thursday, January 23rd at the National University Sanford Education Center in La Jolla. The focus and title of the free community event poses the question, “What Does a Strong & Inclusive Economy Look Like With Our Next Mayor?” According to www.abasd.org, there are four candidates slated to appear.

Council Member Barbara Bry: (Democrat) San Diego City Council President Pro Tem (District 1). Technology entrepreneur, founder Athena San Diego, Run Women Run, board member Planned Parenthood-Pacific Southwest, president Children’s Museum of San Diego. Bachelor’s degree, Sociology and master’s degree, Secondary Education from University of Pennsylvania, Master’s degree Business Administration from Harvard University. www.barbarabry.com

Assembly Member Todd Gloria: (Democrat) California State Assembly Majority Whip (District 78). San Diego City Council (District 3) Council President, Interim Mayor. Native San Diegan, District Director for U.S. Congresswoman Susan Davis, San Diego Housing Commissioner. Bachelor’s degree summa cum laude, History from University of San Diego. www.toddgloria.com

Council Member Scott Sherman: (Republican) San Diego City Council (District 7). Small business owner, life-long San Diegan, volunteer and supporter Make A Wish Foundation, YMCA, Burn Institute, Children’s Convalescent Hospital, Wounded Warriors project. Grossmont College. www.sherman2020.com

Community Activist Tasha Williamson: (Democrat) First African American woman running for mayor. Co-founder San Diego Compassion Project, Building Justice. Member Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, National Urban League. www.tasha4mayor.com

According to Iris Garcia, president and chair of the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, this community forum is non-partisan. She said, “the Strategic Alliance does not endorse any candidate. We sponsor this event to educate and empower our members and the public.” The Alliance will endorse future propositions and ballot measures that ensure an inclusive economy for everyone.

San Diego Mayoral Forum

Thursday January 23, 2020

National University Sanford Education Center 11355 N. Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, 92037

5:30-6:30 p.m. hosted reception

6:30-8:00 p.m. candidates forum

Free with RSVP to www.strategicalliancesd.org