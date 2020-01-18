Even a bi-weekly free newspaper should either follow the basics of objective journalism or cease publication.

Your front-page “Persons of the Year” article singing the praises of mayoral candidate Todd Gloria made no mention or disclosure that its author was Gloria’s mayoral campaign manager.

Hard-hitting sycophantic praise disguised as news.

Did the Gloria campaign pay your full advertising rates for these front-page and inside column inches of promotional campaign advertising?

Or conversely, will your publication disclose and timely report that full market value as a campaign contribution to Gloria?

David Lundin