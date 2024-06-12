Editor’s Note: We accept and encourage letters to the editor, and we curate our “letters” from emails, snail mail, Facebook, Instagram, and comments on our website. However, we reserve the right to publish – or not to publish – any particular submission or comment, and if we do choose to publish, it does not mean that we align or agree with the writer’s intentions, assertions or allegations.

Hillcrest shooting feedback

[Ref: “San Diego Police investigating drive-by shooting in Hillcrest,” published online at https://lgbtqsd.news/san-diego-police-investigating-overnight-drive-by-shooting-in-hillcrest/“

I am so very sorry to hear of [Eddie Reynoso’s] attack this weekend. That is so awful! I’m sure it must have been scary and painful. Know that we are thinking about you and everyone else and are sending light and love.

–Ken Blochowski, Gear San Diego, via Facebook

This type of stuff makes me sick, all people deserve love and respect for being and expressing who they are. No one deserves to be harmed just for being themselves.

–Emiel Mulligan, via Facebook



This upsets me to no end! That’s my family they messing with! I used to work the door there for about 3 years! I’m just glad no one got terribly hurt. Stay safe and vigilant out there folks!

–Blake Elder, via Instagram

I was doing my food cart on the patio of a bar in North Park about a month ago and a car drove by and lit me up with an airsoft gun. Dark grey Honda civic.

–Teddy Fantastico, via Instagram

How horrible! I’m glad Eddie is okay but hope he keeps his great attitude.

–Sue Sneeringer, via Instagram

Successful Harvey Milk Breakfast

[Ref: “Harvey Milk Breakfast to honor civil rights icon Dolores Huerta,” Vol. 4, Issue 37, page 2, or online at: https://lgbtqsd.news/harvey-milk-breakfast-to-honor-civil-rights-icon-dolores-huerta/“

I first started attending the Harvey Milk Breakfast in 2010, and haven’t missed one since. I can honestly say that today’s event was outstanding for a variety of reasons: The general demeanor of the event from start to finish just felt more comfortable and less staid. The honorees at every turn were simply remarkable, and simply being in the same room as Dolores Huerta was inspirational. It felt like the kind of event Harvey Milk himself would have supported and enjoyed. And don’t get me started on how much improved the meal itself was, compared to the artistic but unfulfilling yogurt parfaits of years bygone.

The committee should be pleased with how this year turned out, and what that surely means for the years and years to come. Moreover, seeing that our Hillcrest All-Inclusive Kiwanis Club was everywhere and serving in so many roles was absolutely a point of pride for the club – and gave me ammunition in my war of attrition against Rotary.

I’m proud to have been able to bring the San Diego College of Continuing Education Foundation on board as a table sponsor, too! I think we’ll be able to expand on that in the future, too.

–Neill Kovrig, via Facebook

Erica still in our hearts

[Ref: “Obituary: Erica Miranda Flores (1977-2024),” Vol. 4, Issue 37, page 19, or online at: https://lgbtqsd.news/obituary-erica-miranda-flores-1977-2024/“

Erica Miranda Flores (1977-2023)

I am very taken back because Erica lived under my roof for a year and half and I became part of her family (secretly). We knew each other forever along with Raffie (Rafael) and we were together when Raffie passed away.

The fact that she followed him made me go back to the time we were the three of us like the three amigos. I am hoping she is in heaven or at peace. RIP Erica.

–Jesus Gomez, via lgbtqsd.news

Ode to the women [Ref: “The Shoulders I Stand Upon: Humble thanks to the women who helped me become the man I am today,” Vol. 4, Issue 39, or online at: https://lgbtqsd.news/humble-thanks-to-the-women-who-helped-me-become-the-man-i-am-today/“ Mandy Schultz and me

Thanks Big Mike, hope you can come to San Antonio soon for a visit. Your long lasting friend Love Priscilla

–Priscilla Williams, via lgbtqsd.news

I loved listening for the first time ever, my column being read out loud to listen to … I love it. Great addition to the website and the paper, thank you Eddie.

–Big Mike Phillips, via lgbtqsd.news

These were all amazing women in our community, many who I had the privilege of working with and learning from!

–Benny Cartwright, via Facebook

Awwwww … Mandy! Gone too soon.

–Freddie Ball-Aldana, via Facebook

Remarkable San Diego women

–Charles Stanley Kaminski, via Facebook

Hit-and-run death

[Ref: “Murder two,” Vol. 4, Issue 37, or online at: https://lgbtqsd.news/murder-two/“

Super unfortunate situation made worse by a failure to come forward on his own if he is indeed the driver. May justice prevail for the family and community.

–“Balboa Pork,” via Instagram

