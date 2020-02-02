Out on the Ice – Tickets are now on sale as the San Diego Gulls, San Diego Pride and the You Can Play Project present Out on the Ice to celebrate the LGBTQ community as the Gulls take on the San Jose Barracudas on March 13 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. $5 of ticket sales will be donated to San Diego Pride’s She Fest. Tickets start at $24. 7 p.m. 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.

bit.ly/38MOakw

Out at the Park – Tickets on sale as San Diego Pride teams up with the Padres for OUT at the Park on Friday, March 27, at Petco Park. Grab your friends, family and rainbows as we prepare to enjoy an exciting evening of entertainment and baseball when the Padres take on the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. $25 includes ticket, commemorative hat and a $5 donation to San Diego Pride. 100 Park Blvd.

atmlb.com/3aMdc57

San Diego Pride Festival – Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 San Diego Pride Festival July 18-19, 2020. $15-$200.

sdpride.org

Friday, Jan. 31

Rocky Horror – “The Rocky Horror Show” is now playing through March 1 at the OB Playhouse & Theatre Company. An outrageous musical comedy featuring a Transylvanian transvestite, a cryogenically preserved zombie motor biker and Frankenstein’s monster in Greek god form. This sexual parody of horror and science fiction films premiered onstage in London in 1973, becoming the popular cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975. $32-$46. 4944 Newport Ave.

obtheatrecompany.com

San Diego Black Film Festival – Runs through Feb. 2. More than 100 African American and African Diaspora films screened. Foreign, drama, comedy, documentary, horror, religious, music videos, GLBTQ, shorts and more. Events include films each day of festival; pre-opening reception; opening day films and reception; panel discussions; industry party; filmmakers breakfast; mixer; red carpet; awards dinner and gala; and numerous celebrities. Be a star, or act like one at the 2020 San Diego Black Film Festival. This is a family event. Prices vary per event. Theatre Box, 701 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2O52BZx

Monday, Feb. 3

District 53 Candidate Forum – Come hear candidates for the 53rd Congressional District talk about how they plan to address climate change and climate injustice. Note: you must reserve your seat via Eventbrite. Confirmed candidates are: Jose Caballero, Janessa Goldbeck, Georgette Gomez, Sara Jacobs, Joaquín Vázquez. Free. Vista La Mesa Christian Church, 4210 Massachusetts Ave, La Mesa. 6:30-8:30 p.m.

bit.ly/2uHxhsI

Thursday, Feb. 6

She Fest’s Paint Night – Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets! And she wants you to join us for a fun-filled night of painting, queers, and more at our neighborhood fave, Gossip Grill! Come have a drink, unleash your creativity, meet up with old friends, and make new friends as we enjoy an awesome evening together. All painting supplies are provided and our talented painting instructor will take you through all the strokes until your masterpiece is complete! $45. 7-9 p.m. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/3aQkyVm

Sunday, Feb. 9

Sea to Shining Sea Show – The Imperial Court de San Diego is raising money for the 2020 Monarch’s Travel Fund. Redwing Bar and Grill, 4012 30th St.

bit.ly/2U3igw5

SDGMC’s Red Carpet Party – It’s San Diego’s biggest Academy Awards viewing party with proceeds going to support San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus’ mission! Purchase a reserved table, VIP booth, reserved seating at the bar and join us on the red carpet for this Sunday funday event! This year’s theme is all about the Roaring ’20s, so find your pair of spatz or your favorite flapper outfit and join us on the red carpet! $25-$600. 4 9 p.m. True North Tavern, 3815 30th St.

bit.ly/2S0ectZ

Wednesday, Feb. 12

FilmOut San Diego – “Broken Hearts Club: 20th Anniversary.” Director Greg Berlanti’s fresh, funny, real story about a group of six gay men (Timothy Olyphant, Dean Cain, Billy Porter, Ben Weber, Matt McGrath, Zach Braff) in Hollywood, their lovers and friends, and the often hilarious, occasionally poignant space in between — that is if they can get any space at all. As they make their ways in the world with and without each other, they are suddenly faced with an unexpected tragedy. The group finds comfort the only way they ever have, together. Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. 7-9:30 p.m. $12.50.

Filmoutsandiego.com

Friday, Feb. 14

Mr. San Diego Eagle 2020 Weekend – Feb. 13-16 at San Diego Eagle, 3040 North Park Way. The Leather Fetish Ball, Feb. 15 at Rich’s, 1051 University Ave. 7 p.m.-midnight. Tickets: $20-$30.

bit.ly/3aPL9ld

Love Hurts – Jody Mitchell, Mr. SD Leather 2019, invites you to his final event of his title year. Come out for Love Hurts, a Valentine’s night ball and cabaret. Special guest Serafine, Ms. SD Leather 2019, will be flogging. Featured DJ Jon Doss will be spinning only the best. Cabaret performances by Chip Young, Jay Heimbach, and Barbie Z, and a couple veiled performances not to be missed! There will be drink specials just for the evening, and a silent auction for some choice leather and fetish items to benefit Being Alive San Diego. 9:30 p.m. The Rail, 3796, Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2vpy2ag

Speed Dating at MO’s – Valentine’s speed dating at MO’s Bar & Grill. Hosted by GG and Ms. Charmes. 8 p.m. Registration required. 308 University Ave.

bit.ly/36v5j0x