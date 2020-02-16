Saturday, Feb. 15

SAN DIEGO ARMADA RUGBY HOME GAME

Our very own San Diego Armada Rugby vs. Los Angeles Rebellion Rugby

1-3 p.m. Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St., Ocean Beach.

Saturday, Feb. 15

GAY MEN’S HIKE: MANIFESTING LOVE AND SELF-WORTH

Join us for our sixth Queer Conscious North County meetup. We’ll be hiking (seven miles) to Stanley Peak from the El Caballo Park staging area and have guided discussions along the way up about love and self-worth. Whether you’re single, taken, or it’s complicated, you’ll be able to reflect on how you can bring more authentic forms of love into your life — starting from within. 1:30-5 p.m. at El Caballo Park, 5X58+HR in Escondido. More info at http://bit.ly/2SlWqTh

Wednesday, Feb. 18

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is a critically acclaimed, concert-style theater show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Running Feb. 18-19 at Balboa Theatre downtown. https://bit.ly/37kJrWm

Sunday, Feb. 16

TANTRUMS AND TIARAS 2020

Tantrums & Tiaras is first and foremost a “Fun”raiser, but also a camp pageant show that brings the San Diego community together to raise money for The San Diego LGBT Community Center. Five Hillcrest bars volunteer one representative who will compete for the crown! Join us for an evening filled with big wigs, runny mascara, and broken heels, all while gagging over our hilarious and fabulous host, Babette Schwartz. www.tantrumstiaras.org

Saturday, Feb. 22

LGBTQ COASTKEEPER CLEANUP CHALLENGE

Join in the LGBTQ Coastkeeper CleanUp Challenge, presented by San Diego LGBTQ LatinX Coalition. 9-11 a.m. Chula Vista Bayside Park, 999 Bayside Parkway in Chula Vista. https://bit.ly/38oDrgi

Saturday, Feb. 22

QUEER BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH MONICA ROBERTS

Join Monica Roberts, aka The TransGriot, to discuss topics of honoring and protecting the lives of black trans women, dispelling myths, dismantling transphobia narratives, leaving a legacy for our youth, celebrating accomplishments and encouraging empowerment of our black trans women. Free event and space is limited. Light refreshments will be served. Hosted by the Gender Phluid Collective. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado Ste. #3. http://bit.ly/37nreYb

Thursday, Feb. 27

THE SPENCER DAY TRIO IN “SAN DIEGO SERENADE”

Spencer Day, the No. 1 Billboard-charting pop/jazz performer and San Diego favorite, returns to Martinis Above Fourth with three different shows in his performance series, “Spencer Day Three Ways: Trio, Duo and Solo.” For his “Trio” performance, Day brings The Spencer Day Trio and the show “ San Diego Serenade.” http://bit.ly/2Hhprt9

Saturday, Feb. 29

2020 SAN DIEGO LEATHER COMMUNITY AWARDS

Brought to you by Beat Your Drum Productions and emceed by Roxie Bleu, this event honors our fellow community members, businesses and organizations for the outstanding support they give to everyone regardless of orientation, ethnicity, or sexual identity. 6-10 p.m. at Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave. https://bit.ly/31PYHt5

Saturday, Feb. 29

BOWLING FOR EQUALITY 12

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) San Diego and U.S. Bank present the 12th annual “Bowling for Equality: OUT of this World!” 12:30-5 p.m. at Kearny Mesa Bowl, 7585 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Tickets available at https://bit.ly/31NlZzK

LEAP DAY CELEBRATION: A DANCE-OFF!

This year on Leap Day, The Old Globe’s Department of Arts Engagement is excited to host a dance performance competition and celebration featuring selected local dance performance groups. Leap into action and submit to have your company featured on our plaza on Feb. 29, 2020! For more information, check out http://bit.ly/31OZfPP