‘Grinch’ – Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” is a wonderful, whimsical musical. Back for its 22nd incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version. Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash. Runs through Dec. 29. $19-$84. Visit theoldglobe.org for dates and show times.

‘The Santaland Diaries’ – From the brilliantly twisted mind of David Sedaris comes a classic tonic for the “holidaze.” Out of work and options, “The Santaland Diaries” finds David as he begins his career as an elf in Macy’s Santaland during the holiday crunch. Battling throngs of rabid families clamoring towards a drunken Santa to satiate their Christmas fix, David makes do with some hilarious observations on human nature, and an unexpected connection to the holiday spirit. Runs through Dec. 22. $22.50-$25. Dates and times vary. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Ste. 101.

bit.ly/2PF6t54

‘A Christmas Carol’ – “A Christmas Carol” returns to Cygnet Theatre for its sixth season of cheer. It has become a true holiday favorite, with San Diegans making Scrooge, the spirits, and the Cratchit family part of their holiday tradition. And for the first time, Cygnet Theatre is pleased to add a sensory friendly performance to the schedule. The family-friendly musical runs through Dec. 29 at Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. $40.

Whips N Furs – Whips N Furs slithers back through the doors and to the stage of Space Bar in North Park for its Nicky Award-nominated queer/trans dance party and drag show! Last year, Santa was pretty “sick” and this year plans to be even “sicker.” Come join for a punk rock drag spectacular hosted by Vivvi the Force and resident DJ Jon Doss. Pre-show: 11 p.m. Freakshow cast: Sienna Desire, Satanna, Luna Naughty, Monica jock and filthy special guest JokRok. Games, Santa costumes encouraged. $10 suggested donation. 11 p.m.-2 a.m. 3519 El Cajon Blvd.

bit.ly/2RSFXGf

Bernie Sanders Immigration Town Hall – Bernie 2020 has seen an outpouring of support in the Golden State — particularly among young and Latino voters. The California campaign has surpassed 8 million attempted voter contacts, opened five offices, held more than 4,300 events, and more than 760,000 people have taken action with the campaign. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is limited; attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool. San Ysidro High School Athletic Quad, 5353 Airway Rd. 4:30-7:30 p.m.

bit.ly/2POYksZ

Saturday, Dec. 21

Tea Party – Featuring Mariam T and a fabulous cast of Tea Cups. Come early, the screening of “Pee Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special” starts at 7:30 p.m., then it is on to the Ugly Sweater Party. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave. $10.

urbanmos/teaparty

Onesie & Pajama Party – Join Gossip Grill for its annual Winter Wonderland Onesie & Pajama Party. Grab your onesie and come play while it snows at Gossip. The snow will fall every hour on the hour starting at 8 p.m. Wear a onesie and receive complimentary cover and half-off your first drink. DJ Kinky Loops will be on the decks keeping you warm. Snuggle up by the fire and enjoy $6.25 Mistletoe Mules, hot toddy’s and Naughty Nog. Free. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2LYxm0X

Cruise @PECS – PECS Bar invites you to gear up and come as you are with the return of Cruise. Step out onto the patio, enjoy the darker vibe, make some eye contact and Cruise at PECS! 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Free. 2046 University Ave.

bit.ly/35zAzfv

Lez Dance – Monthly dance for womxn who love womxn. This is a fun, open and diverse group of women who are very welcoming and come to have a great time. We are proud to reach all the colors of the rainbow, and therefore, work with several DJs to provide a mix of music to reach every person’s preference. DJ Iredance in the Velvet Box. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. 6-10 p.m.

bit.ly/2LVAbzO

Hillcrest Classic Car Show – Rev your engines and join classic car collectors for this free community event! Hillcrest’s monthly show allows avid collectors to share their love of cars with the community. So roll down your windows, crank up the tunes, and cruise on down for this fabulous event! Come for the cars but make sure to stop by one of Hillcrest’s fabulous restaurants and bars for brunch, lunch, or dinner! Free admission, dozens of cars. Pride Plaza on Normal Street. 1-4 p.m.

bit.ly/2YUIUb4

Sunday, Dec. 22

Holiday Brunch – Join insideOUT for a holiday brunch just in time for Christmas. Elevate your brunch with a decadent chocolate panettone eggnog French toast with a Grand Marnier sauce, created by chef MJ. Coupled with holiday mimosa flights, festive staff, and stunning winter decor, insideOUT will be the place to bring your out-of-town guests. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended. 1642 University Ave., Suite 100.

bit.ly/34pygtZ

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve at The Del – Celebrate a white Christmas at The Hotel Del Coronado this Christmas Eve! Enjoy a lavish buffet holiday dinner in the stunning Crown Room with classic holiday decorations and live music. Reservations required. $55-$120. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado.

bit.ly/2S5uMuf

Friday, Dec. 27

Holiday Hangover – It’s the fourth Friday, that must be time for the San Diego Kings Club to give you the gift that keeps giving. Are you the type of person who loves the holidays or are just done and have to return some gifts. That’s OK, we’ve got you covered! Come play with us as we say goodbye to the holiday season, done in king style! DJ Kinky Loops keeps the show hopping, then you can dance the night away! Gossip hotties pour the spirits all night long, don’t worry about holidays past, present or future. 7-10 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. $7.

bit.ly/2rSjkr1

San Diego Divas – Divas turns 6 years old and is celebrating in a big way, along with kicking off the last weekend of 2019 at Rich’s San Diego with superstar Kennedy Davenport and Ongina. All on the fabulous Divas Stage and the “Wall of LED Realness.” Online reservations. 7-10 p.m.

Richssanddiego.com

Wednesday, Dec. 31

2020 – Gold, glitz, and glamour! Time to ring in 2020 with MO’s! Celebrate with family and friends on New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. Balloon drop with many prizes, special shows, and a crazy fun dance night. Start off 2020 with a blast. $5 cover with complimentary glass of Champagne 8-10 p.m. $10 cover after 10 p.m. DJ Jon Williams spinning many hits from 2019 and the ’10s. Dinner served till 11 p.m.

Urbanmos.com

Glow into the New Year – Special black light party at The Loft. Glow-in-the-dark paint provided. Feel free to dress up and let your inner self glow into the new year. Free Champagne toast at midnight! Let us be with you and celebrate the new year, come join your neighborhood friends and family. The only thing better would be Barbara Walters saying, “I’m Barbara Walters and this is 2020!” Free. 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m. The Loft San Diego, 3610 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2LWM0pG

NYE 2020 – Join Flicks as it countdowns your Official Top 25 Videos of 2019 with DJ Kinky Loops! The hilarious duo Erica Foxx and Frankie Puma are back to ring in the new year and a new decade. Enjoy go-go boys, free Champagne toast, and more. No cover. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1017 University Ave.

bit.ly/2YOIBOI