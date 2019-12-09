LGBTQ San Diego County News

On Dec. 8 at the Courtyard Marriott Liberty Station, local people, organizations, businesses and activists were recognized at the 44th Annual Nicky Awards. This year’s Nicky’s launched the inaugural The Congresswoman Susan Davis Equality Award along with a new category recognizing leaders in the non-binary community.

Congratulations to all of the winners, stay tuned to LGBTQ San Diego County News for more updates on the event and the honored recipients.

Outstanding Sports Organization

San Diego Flag Football

Outstanding Pharmacy

Hillcrest Pharmacy

Outstanding Brunch

Urban Mo’s

Outstanding Neighborhood Bar

Pecs

Outstanding Bar

Gossip Grill

Outstanding Medical MJ Dispensary

Urban Leaf

Outstanding Nightclub/Bar Event

Divas San Diego

Outstanding Trainer

Grant Foreman

Outstanding Night Club/Dance Bar

Rich’s

Outstanding Women’s Night

Finger me Friday

Outstanding Bar Owner

Jeff Jackson @ Flicks

Outstanding Bar Manager

Ryan Bedrosian @ Rich’s

Outstanding Female Bartender

Claire L @ Uptown Tavern

Outstanding Male Bartender

Kane @ The Loft

Outstanding Bar Employee

Dwayne Wynne @ Gossip Grill

Outstanding Impersonator

Kickxy Vixen Styles

Outstanding DJ/VJ

DJ Taj

Outstanding Female Personality

Dina Somsamouth

Outstanding Male Personality

Erik Benson

Outstanding Transgender Activist

Coco Chanel

Outstanding Levi/Leather Personality

Myles Ramos

Outstanding Entertainer/Group- Tie

Dreamgirls @MO’s

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

Outstanding Title Holder

Joey Dematteo- Tantrums & Tiara’s 2019

Outstanding Restaurant

Inside Out

Outstanding Male Waitperson

Zach Bryan @ Inside Out

Outstanding Female Waitperson

Mayra @ Baja Betty’s

Outstanding Business

Ace Hardware

Luigi Vera

Outstanding New Business

Humanity

Outstanding Businessman

Michael Saltsman

Outstanding Businesswoman

Jody Taylor

Outstanding Achievement in the Arts

The Studio Door

Outstanding Community Volunteer

Sean Redmond

Outstanding HIV/AIDS Service Provider

Family Health Center

Outstanding Community Activist

Coyote Moon

Outstanding Community Event

San Diego Pride Launch Party By Rob Benzon Foundation

Outstanding LGBT Community Organization

San Diego Pride

Outstanding Straight Ally

Jessica Wight-Carter

Outstanding LGBT Publication

SDPIX

Outstanding LGBT Writer/Columnist

Benny Cartwright

Outstanding LGBT Online Media

SDGLN

Outstanding Bank

San Diego County Credit union

Outstanding Night Club Dancer

Marvin Garcia

Outstanding LGBT Couple

Moe Girton & Dawn Stultz

Glitz Glam & Anthony Roller Greika

Outstanding Non- Binary

Amber St James

Outstanding Thrift Shop

Buffalo Exchange

Outstanding Corporate Sponsor

Hotel Del Coronado

Man of the Year

Nick Serrano

Woman of the Year

Dina Somsamouth

The Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit

The Congresswoman Susan Davis Equality Award

Connor Maddocks

The Big Mike Phillips Community Service Award

Kerrie & Karen Stone

Special Recognition

Johnathan Hale & Stefane Chicote