LGBTQ San Diego County News
On Dec. 8 at the Courtyard Marriott Liberty Station, local people, organizations, businesses and activists were recognized at the 44th Annual Nicky Awards. This year’s Nicky’s launched the inaugural The Congresswoman Susan Davis Equality Award along with a new category recognizing leaders in the non-binary community.
Congratulations to all of the winners, stay tuned to LGBTQ San Diego County News for more updates on the event and the honored recipients.
Outstanding Sports Organization
San Diego Flag Football
Outstanding Pharmacy
Hillcrest Pharmacy
Outstanding Brunch
Urban Mo’s
Outstanding Neighborhood Bar
Pecs
Outstanding Bar
Gossip Grill
Outstanding Medical MJ Dispensary
Urban Leaf
Outstanding Nightclub/Bar Event
Divas San Diego
Outstanding Trainer
Grant Foreman
Outstanding Night Club/Dance Bar
Rich’s
Outstanding Women’s Night
Finger me Friday
Outstanding Bar Owner
Jeff Jackson @ Flicks
Outstanding Bar Manager
Ryan Bedrosian @ Rich’s
Outstanding Female Bartender
Claire L @ Uptown Tavern
Outstanding Male Bartender
Kane @ The Loft
Outstanding Bar Employee
Dwayne Wynne @ Gossip Grill
Outstanding Impersonator
Kickxy Vixen Styles
Outstanding DJ/VJ
DJ Taj
Outstanding Female Personality
Dina Somsamouth
Outstanding Male Personality
Erik Benson
Outstanding Transgender Activist
Coco Chanel
Outstanding Levi/Leather Personality
Myles Ramos
Outstanding Entertainer/Group- Tie
Dreamgirls @MO’s
San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus
Outstanding Title Holder
Joey Dematteo- Tantrums & Tiara’s 2019
Outstanding Restaurant
Inside Out
Outstanding Male Waitperson
Zach Bryan @ Inside Out
Outstanding Female Waitperson
Mayra @ Baja Betty’s
Outstanding Business
Ace Hardware
Luigi Vera
Outstanding New Business
Humanity
Outstanding Businessman
Michael Saltsman
Outstanding Businesswoman
Jody Taylor
Outstanding Achievement in the Arts
The Studio Door
Outstanding Community Volunteer
Sean Redmond
Outstanding HIV/AIDS Service Provider
Family Health Center
Outstanding Community Activist
Coyote Moon
Outstanding Community Event
San Diego Pride Launch Party By Rob Benzon Foundation
Outstanding LGBT Community Organization
San Diego Pride
Outstanding Straight Ally
Jessica Wight-Carter
Outstanding LGBT Publication
SDPIX
Outstanding LGBT Writer/Columnist
Benny Cartwright
Outstanding LGBT Online Media
SDGLN
Outstanding Bank
San Diego County Credit union
Outstanding Night Club Dancer
Marvin Garcia
Outstanding LGBT Couple
Moe Girton & Dawn Stultz
Glitz Glam & Anthony Roller Greika
Outstanding Non- Binary
Amber St James
Outstanding Thrift Shop
Buffalo Exchange
Outstanding Corporate Sponsor
Hotel Del Coronado
Man of the Year
Nick Serrano
Woman of the Year
Dina Somsamouth
The Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award
San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit
The Congresswoman Susan Davis Equality Award
Connor Maddocks
The Big Mike Phillips Community Service Award
Kerrie & Karen Stone
Special Recognition
Johnathan Hale & Stefane Chicote
