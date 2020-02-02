By Albert H. Fulcher

If you are a fan of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” then Ocean Beach is the place that you need to be. Playing now through March 1, “The Rocky Horror Show” is a decadent evening of pure entertainment. This musical play follows the storyline in the pop-culture cult classic movie, but with some extremely compelling twists throughout the play.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Mizerany and Musical Director Kirk Valles, the two join forces and bring a monster (pun intended) production filled with the favorite great songs, some new ones and even throw in a few lyrics here and there from other musicals. The production is crude in the best ways and from beginning to end, you will not be disappointed in the many surprises that Mizerany throws into the construct of the play. Nothing is sacred in this play, as it should be, and cast members hold nothing back in bringing out the diversity of sexuality that this story offers.

Throughout the play there are unseen hecklers in the back that goad the actors on. They are obscene, filthy mouthed and add a “Mystery Science Theater 3000” vibe to the entire production. It was also a great treat that in this performance, the music was live, and the band killed it with Chris Gross on the saxophone stealing the show with his master skills. This element added so much to the entire production. So between the music that fans just cannot help singing along with, the sensuous choreography, supreme acting, the added comedic elements, this play takes you on a journey as you cannot help but be sucked in by everything going on. Not only are you watching a great show, everything together, along with the intimate setting of the OB Playhouse & Theatre Co., gives a sense of interaction that makes the audience active participants.

Casting was spot on. Frank ‘N’ Furter, played by Joey Kirkpatrick was made for the role as the transvestite from Transylvania with the voice to command each song and carved out the diverse and open sexual spirit in character. His comedic timing was perfect, and in such a close venue, much of this was seen in the facial expressions. The unexpected lovers Brad (Hunter Brown) and Janet (Kylie Young) were a great match together, in voice and parody. Brad has an amazing voice, and though through the music he had to stay in his lower to high baritone voice, he was able to show his range with beautiful falsetto with “Once in a While.” The Greek god creation Rocky (Jake Bevill) was funny, sexy and though I’ve seen him in other productions, I had no idea how well this young man can sing. Riff Raff (See Jay Lewis) also was a pleasant surprise with his strong vocals. Every member of the cast made this an excellent evening of romping fun.