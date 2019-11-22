C…Community

In the communities I move in and around through, there is diversity in the opinion and attitudes toward the increasing homeless situation. San Diego is increasingly defined by the haves and the have-nots. This discussion would take more pages and experience than you or I have. Many of us want to help yet feel powerless. I was interested in the community of homeless advocates, how they mobilize, communicate and congregate around the issues that they are trying to highlight and address.

A friend of mine spent his high school years sleeping on a pile of clean clothes in his father’s car while his his father slept on the dirty clothes. He is now a homeless advocate who was really trying to effect change. His ideas came from a place of knowing.

“I went to the pavement after I was busted and my car was impounded, I had no idea how to do it,” he said. “I thought I had found a place to curl up unseen at night. It was someone else’s space. I just got there earlier. He quickly looked me over and said, need a blanket? [He] tossed me a blanket. Then proceeded to shoot some meth. One thing surprised me. The other shocked me. But no one else offered to help me. It taught me to not be so judgmental. He showed me some of the ropes in that neighborhood. So, I was able to survive better than I could have without. I began to realize that certain behaviors on the street are all about surviving.”

While these experiences have been imprinted on his life (he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder), it has also given himself a drive and focus on helping others living on the street and those who are interested in helping. That’s not everyone. Many in this struggle, while well-meaning, have no real understanding.

“We are failing as the system and not [as] homeless San Diegans,” he said. He explained that we have to be realistic and understand who we are talking with. Where did they come from? One remedy cannot fit every circumstance.

He continued, “And so now another message I carry is that the city, the county, service providers, and others think that placement is the be all to end all. No, it is not! We are now seeing a system that churns people into and out of placements and hopes that no one notices. If persons are not placed in permanent housing successfully, then we need to start holding the system responsible for its failings. The program in New York that Housing First is based upon placed its hardest to house consumers [not clients]. Almost 250 individuals [were placed] in housing [scattered site, even] in 1995. In 2015, every single one was still successfully housed in those same units!”

In my attempt to steer the conversation in the direction of community, which is what this article deals with but to also understand the issue more, I asked about homeless communities. My interview continues with someone who identifies as formerly homeless, and who represents homeless and formerly homeless San Diegans.

“I never use ‘homeless’ as a noun. I use it as an adjective,” he said.

Make note: Homeless San Diegans are not things. They are San Diegans who are in a current circumstance.

He continued talking about the homeless populations.

“So, there are very real homeless communities [plural]. Because our homelessness defines how we interact,” he said. “There are communities based upon where and how we sleep, eat, etc. They can be based upon our geographical locations or how we have met each other. And they constantly shift … in my experience. One form of community has been on the internet. And so I am connected to homeless Americans in Seattle, in California cities, and elsewhere. A good example of all that I have said are RV dwellers. I have slept in my car, in the pavement, in shelters, and couch surfed and hotel hopped. But I have never used an oversized vehicle or RV. But by being the only one talking with RV dwellers, I knew that the safe parking site at SDCCU stadium would be a failure for them. And it has been a failure because it fails to meet their needs because no one sought them and their input out.”

Where there was an intention to address the needs of and the opportunity for success with RV dwellers, the project at the stadium failed. Attorney Ann Menasche, with Disability Rights California, said, “They didn’t do their homework. As far as I can tell, they didn’t talk to RV people. Community requires communication!”

With that understanding and illumination, I asked about homeless advocates and how they meet, communicate, and coalesce around an issue. There is a San Diego task force on this issue with 31 seats and only three are held by advocates who once slept on the streets.

Earlier it was just one amongst 31 who said, “That decision to include one ‘token’ was based on supposed consideration. It is way out of line with the true Housing First best practice of inclusion. More realistic inclusion would be 10 or 11 seats at least in my opinion. But all of the seat holders don’t want to give up their seats, of course. There is a sense of being important and expert by virtue of their seats even if they contribute little in the way of discussion or otherwise.”

There is also a breakfast put on by a local charity that operates out of a church, meeting the needs of homeless people on their terms. Aside from providing two meals a week to about 100, they also help by providing other services and remain committed to making a difference. These meals give people a chance to interact.

“Going back to communities, shelters foster a very fluid sense of community. Fluid because people enter and leave them for various reasons,” he said.

Perhaps people who are homeless have the best way forward to a more stable life. They’ve lived it and are doing for themselves. The best way we can help is to support them.

“I know of a homeless man and his girlfriend who feed over 70-80 others a nutritious meal every week,” he said. “It meets health code standards. And as a street preacher, he gave an invocation before a meal that made me literally cry. Only one other prayer has done that for me in my entire life.”

During this interview I was moved to tears and understanding. I felt shook to my core. “It always comes back to community. No man is an island.” I haven’t identified our homeless advocate’s name until now as I wanted to really lay out the issue. Let me introduce you to Ellis Rose, whose unfiltered words and passion can help us help each other.

“The worst thing any community can do to a person is exile someone, cast someone out,” Rose said. “Contemporary homelessness has become a large-scale casting out of individuals simply for reasons of lacking property. Casting out traditionally was done because of serious crimes like murder and rape. This says such awful things about our morality as communities. Very awful.”

Rose grew up in central Illinois and moved here for a love relationship.

“One last thought,” Rose said. “People don’t really become homeless because they run out of money. They become homeless because they run out of relationships. No matter the cause, ultimately they have no more relationships to rescue them. Our communities need to focus on and work upon restoring or replacing relationships.”

The simplest thing you can do daily is say hello. If you want to do more in addition, donate to these charities who are meeting people on their own terms and providing for their needs and advocate, speak out on supporting people who have a history of being displaced to be at the table and in decision making for their own community and our collective future together.”

