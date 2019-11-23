By Cesar A Reyes

National “Small Business Saturday” is next Saturday, November 30th. We have taken a trip to some of our favorite small businesses to give you a glimpse of what awaits you! Skip the nonsense of “Black Friday”; eat leftovers instead. However on Saturday put away that three-day-old cold turkey and please get out and support local small businesses! Shopping locally helps small businesses keep unique and charming items available that no chain stores can provide, not to mention helping our local economy. Take a gander at some of the treasures we found!

Design Consignment Gallery

8840 Miramar Rd. Suite B San Diego CA 92126

designconsignmentgallery.com

A unique shopping experience with well priced quality furniture and handcrafted home décor. Plenty of items for your home or for that “hard to shop for” person on your list (the mother in law?).

Local artist Douglas Jones hand carved wall chest board: $525

Fully restored Heller & Co. Upright Grand Piano Includes free tuning: $2200

Luigi Vera One of a Kind Boutique

3823 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

619.291.5988

A resale shop with high-end designer goods and a love for fashion. You can find something for that special occasion, that holiday party or a special gift for the fashionista on Santa’s list.

Women’s Roberto Cavalli Leather Belt $350

Yves Saint Laurent Oversized Gold Muse Tote $600

Humanity

1435 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92103

Humanitysd.com

The new kid on the block, this lifestyle boutique offers some of the most fun and campy apparel locally. From sassy print t-shirts to adult “fun to wear underwear” as well as naughty accessories to get anybody kicked off the nice list!

Etheria is Burning t-shirt, Queen of the Desert t-shirt $2969

Nasty Pig Troop Jockstrap Red and Black $44.69

Bluestocking Books

3817 Fifth Ave. San Diego, CA 92103

619.296.1424

One of our last Book stores in the hood this charming shop that offers a fantastic selection of vintage and contemporary books in stock, and if it’s not in stock, they will happily order it for you. I mean; who doesn’t enjoy a good leather bound first edition or something clever for the kids.

Classic Gorgeous Leather bound Easton Press books (different titles $)

Love makes a family $11.99

Cody’s Home + Gifts

1029 University Avenue

San Diego, California 92103

codyshome.com

Your neighborhood home décor expert, the shop has furniture, lighting and décor pieces to finish any room in any home. Specially curated items that will make that gift the best one ever.

Mini Clock Mixer $59

Cairn Snow Globe $59

Creek

This little shop on Adams Avenue brings a very unique and thoughtfully collected lifestyle merchandise in natural textures and materials with artisan crafted goods and some special vintage finds. This Idea presents a new vision for home décor, personal accessories and lifestyle goods.

2942 Adams Ave. San Diego, CA 92116

Fellow EKG Copper Kettle $169

Leather Fleur Cross-body Satchel $180