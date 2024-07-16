By LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff

Pride Weekend- Transportation, Parking and Shuttle Options

Getting yourself to the festivities can be a struggle with so many in our community trying to do the same. Make it easy on yourself by finding other, less stressful options.

Self Park

Take a bike or scooter to the festival and park it at the bike and scooter corral, located at the corner of Balboa Drive and El Prado, just outside the festival and sponsored by San Diego Pride.

Drive your car and use the free parking lot located at the Old Naval Hospital (Park Boulevard and Presidents Way) and take the free shuttle to the parade and festival. See hours below.

RideShare (Uber/Lyft/taxi)

Take a ride share to the festival and get dropped off near the entrance at the corner of Laurel Street and Sixth Avenue.

PRONTO – by MTS (or sdmts.com)

Riders are encouraged to use the MTS PRONTO app to travel to the event by using the bus and/or trolley. Plan ahead.

Ride directly to the parade route with bus routes 1, 3, 20, 11, and 120.

Catch routes 3 and 120 to Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street OR Fourth Avenue and Laurel Street for direct service to the festival entrance.

Fourth Avenue and Laurel Street for direct service to the festival entrance. Youth with a registered PRONTO card or app account can ride free with the Youth Opportunity Pass. Remember to tap or scan before every ride – even when you transfer between stops.

Senior/Disabled/Medicare: only $1.25 each way or $3 for a day pass.

Rapid 215 Bus (sdmts.com)

Great option for folks coming from northern areas within the county

Service every 15 minutes or better throughout most of the day.

Direct service to University Avenue and Park Boulevard centerlane bus stop, just two blocks from the Parade.

Connect to the free Pride shuttle service at Park Boulevard and Presidents Way. (215 northbound stop: Park and Naval Hospital. 215 southbound stop: Park and Inspiration Point Way).

Last 215 bus leaves downtown/Hillcrest (both directions) after midnight.

Saturday, July 20 Pride Parade and Festival

Free parking lots are available courtesy of San Diego Pride, both Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, at the Old Naval Hospital at Park Boulevard and President’s Way.

Pride Parade Route 7 am – 3 pm

Catch a free ride from the Old Naval Hospital parking lots to the Pride Parade. The Shuttle will drop parade goers at the corner of Essex and Richmond streets, one block south of University Avenue.

Pride Festival Route 8 am – Midnight

Catch a free ride from the Old Naval Hospital parking lots to the Pride Festival at Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.

Festival Express 12 – 4 pm

Catch a free ride from the Pride Parade to the entrance of the Pride Festival. Pick up the Shuttle at the corner of Essex and Richmond streets and get dropped off at Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.

Sunday, July 21 Pride Festival

Pride Festival Route 8 am – 11 pm

On Sunday, Shuttles to the Festival will run continuously from 8 am – 11 pm to and from the Old Naval Hospital parking lots.

Pride Accessibility Vans

ADA Accessible vans are available on call at any Pride (festival, parade, parking) Shuttle stop on Saturday, July 20 from 8 am – 12 midnight and Sunday, July 21 from 7 am – 10 pm.

To hail an ADA Accessible van, contact the Pride volunteer at the Shuttle stop.

