After headlining the San Diego Pride Festival this year, Melissa Etheridge is returning for a one-night performance at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 15. Academy Award and multi-Grammy winning Etheridge is performing a range of hits, from her array of noteworthy hits, including her latest studio release, “Medicine Show.” Tickets are on sale $45-$110, with a $149 VIP Photo Op Package add on available. Visit powayonstage.org.