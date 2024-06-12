Help North County LGBTQ Center buy a new building

By LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff

It’s Pride Month across the country and on the heels of a very successful Pride at the Beach celebration for the North County LGBTQ Resource Center last weekend (June 1), the organization is now launching a “Major Gift Campaign” to raise funds with the hopes of purchasing a new space.

To date, the NC center has always been a tenant, but their growth in the last decade requires them to expand into new surroundings, and it’s time they bought a place of their own. They already have their eye on just the right spot, and they hope supporters will help them see their dream become a reality.

According to founder and long-time Executive Director Max Disposti, the building they are keen on is located at 1919 Apple Street in Oceanside, the former home of “Bread of Life Rescue Mission,” serving as its shelter. The cost of renting in the area has become prohibitive according to Disposti.

“Buying our own space is not only a testament to our growth and impact in the North San Diego County region, but an investment for our future generations where LGBTQI families and individuals will have a place where to safely gather, thrive and lead into the future,” stated Disposti in a press release. “A place for all our communities to also organize, advocate and experience the intersectionality of our work.”

Disposti acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead.

“Purchasing a space, while it is the right thing to do, is not easy, and it is something that we cannot do alone. This is why we are calling for all our community members, allies, elected officials, private foundations along with business owners and philanthropists to help us reach the goal.”

The first step in this journey will see NC LGBT Resource Center moving into 1919 Apple Street by September of this year, but as tenants. Their financial goal is to raise enough cash for the downpayment of the building – they are looking at $1.3 million by the end of 2024 – which will allow them to close Escrow, but they are also already in need of funds to assist with moving expenses, a new roof and other tenant improvements.

Their hope is to not impact their ongoing operations

“The presence of the Center in the North San Diego County region is measured with the thousands of lives it has changed and impacted for its past 14 years of operations, but also through created leadership that has enhanced solidarity, community and civic work, partnerships and numerous anti-bias and anti-hate campaigns,” Disposti said in the press release.

To plan a monetary gift (big or small), a legacy donation, or to help the center in any way to achieve the goal of $1.3 million by the end of 2024, reach out to Disposti at [email protected] and/or Carlos Tabora, their development director at [email protected] current NC LGBTQ Resource Center is located at 3220 Mission Ave., Suite 2, in Oceanside. For more information about the history of the center and its impact in the Oceanside and North County communities through programming, advocacy and representation, visit the resource center website at northcountycenter.org or read their 2023 impact report.

