Tell [Councilman] Chris Ward, Mayor Faulconer, the crazy Bike Coalition gang and Everett [Hauser], who works for the city of San Diego, to stop having backroom meetings to take away 520-plus parking spaces on 30th Street in North Park from Juniper to Adams. This will absolutely increase climate change emissions as the cars will circle around and around to find a place to park to eat or shop and the traffic will all be redirected into our neighborhoods that already have parking issues. This corrupt project will also make all businesses in the area to lose profits! For 1% of the population, this group of people does not care about the 99% of the businesses and residents in the area surrounding the 30th Street corridor. These people and organizations have had these backroom meetings since November 2018 and they’re all absolutely corrupt! Please save 30th parking and go to our website Save30thstreetparking.org and donate to our cause as a lawsuit has been filed to stop their efforts.

By the way, there is a perfectly wide street two blocks over named Utah Street that already has bike lanes on it that nobody uses. The 99% of the population does not care about the bikers who may have to jog on their bikes, but we truly care about our small community not going under so big corporations can buy up the land cheap when all the business go under water and our homes lose their values!

Please also ask yourself why there was not one single official letter sent to thousands and thousands of residents and businesses from Ward’s office and the mayor’s office? The answer is: both offices wanted to just take 520 parking spaces away and ram this insane project down our throats and no one will have the time to care about it or take any action against the city of San Diego. We care! Please donate to Save30thstreetparking.org.

I have also given up going into Hillcrest for this same reason above as it is too hard to park in Hillcrest and it’s just not worth it and more bike lanes are going in on Fourth, Fifth, Sixth [streets] and University Avenue that are not being used to this date. It’s just not right that 1% of the population is controlling the 99% of the businesses and residents in Hillcrest and North Park. Both cities are being overrun by the Bike Coalition establishments winning all the community board seats. Why can’t we vote on a one-on-one ballot to see what is really important in our communities?

Why do you think Uber and Lyft support the Bike Coalition groups? It’s all about money and power for the 1%.

Theresa George