As we approach Pride season, it’s been quite a busy month for me as we prepare Baja Betty’s for our 20th Pride, however, I was still able to enjoy two great productions right here in our own backyard.

I will never be too busy to spend an afternoon or evening at the theater. For me, the month of June included the direct-from-Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire at The San Diego Civic Theater and the world premiere musical, The Ballad of Johnny and June at La Jolla Playhouse.

Hellooooooo!

Rob McClure as Mrs Doubtfire (Photo by Joan Marcus)

First, let me discuss Mrs. Doubtfire. For the most part, it was the movie live onstage with all of the beloved scenes from the film. Not a shocker. The book writers, Karen Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, definitely kept that in mind when constructing this and it didn’t disappoint the audience. They knew their audience going in and stayed true to the source material. Many of the jokes and the physical comedy are a tribute to the late, ever-so-brilliant Robin Williams, who originally created the role.

In this day and age, where so many movies are being adapted for the stage, this was really an enjoyable one. It manages to capture the two most important aspects of the movie: heart and humor. I feel like several of the “cookie cutter” shows or jukebox musicals lack that, so I was pleasantly surprised.

What else can I say except that Tony nominee Rob McClure is a tour de force as the title character. Wow! He would have 100% gotten my vote for “Best Actor in a Musical” if I was a Tony voter when he was nominated in 2022. He never stopped moving and owning both of his characters; Daniel Hillard and the one and only, Mrs. Doubtfire. I’m still baffled how he could switch back and forth between his characters with such honest and believable ease. I absolutely adored him. Kudos.

With that being said, I have a great story to share about the amazing Rob McClure …

I was scheduled for my annual spring jaunt to The Broadway at the end of March 2020. Well, we all know what happened and needless to say, my butt sat on my couch in San Diego instead of inside a theater in NYC. The world closed down and I was stuck at home in my apartment when I should have been roaming the streets of New York and checking off all of the Broadway shows that I was waiting to see. One that I had tickets for was Mrs. Doubtfire. Anyway, knowing how sad I was, I got the most wonderful and thoughtful gift from my pals, Darcy and Joey. Imagine my surprise when I get a personal Cameo from Rob McClure himself! He said the kindest things and shared my sadness for the closure of Broadway. I’ll never forget his optimism and hopefulness about the return of Broadway because at that point, we had no idea how long it would be closed. Who would have ever guessed that it would close down for 18 months?

The young actors that portrayed the kids were fabulous. It’s quite impressive to see the huge amounts of talent in the youth on stage these days. They’re the future of musical theater and were all very promising. The supporting characters (including McClure’s real life wife, Maggie Lakis, as Miranda) were all great in their portrayal but honestly, I couldn’t focus on anyone else if Daniel/Mrs. Doubtfire was in the scene. The ensemble were all fabulous, too. A strong company of actors that could sing, dance and keep the show’s transitions moving effortlessly.

Also included in the cast is the incomparable Jonathan Hoover, who is the best Patti LuPone impersonator ever. Please check out his Instagram, @inappropriatepatti. A night at the theater is even better when you have a friend in the show. Thanks, Jonathan!

Cashing In

(l to r) Johnny Cash (Christopher Ryan Grant) sings with his wife, June Carter Cash (played by Van Hughes) in La Jolla Playhouse’s “Johnny & June” (Photo by La Jolla Playhouse)

Next up was the world premiere of the musical, The Ballad of Johnny and June at The La Jolla Playhouse, directed by Tony award winner and LJP favorite, Des McAnuff.

As a lifelong fan of country music, I was already familiar with the story of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. I’m a sucker for a love story and this one is definitely one for the ages. With a live band onstage playing all of their greatest and most memorable songs, the deep and often complicated story of Johnny and June unfolds before the audience as a tale told by their son, John Carter Cash. I knew right from the time that the band started and Johnny and June appeared that we were in for a toe-tappin’ time. I wasn’t wrong.

Created with the support of the Cash family, this new musical covers it all: their childhoods, their epic 1956 meeting at the Grand Ole Opry, the storied on-stage proposal in 1968, the soaring highs and whiplash lows of fame, life on the road, addiction, arrests, controversies, marriage, family and devotion. Reminds me of an episode of one of my soaps, only a real life version. This is a whole-hearted and clear-eyed telling of one of the most iconic love stories in music history, complete with a soundtrack of beloved hits — I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, I’ve Been Everywhere and many more.

A story as iconic as this one needs the right actors to bring the larger-than-life characters to fruition. The folks at La Jolla Playhouse got this one right. As Johnny Cash, Christopher Ryan Grant, did right by “The Man in Black.” His swagger and deep baritone painted a very effective portrait of Cash. He definitely made you not want to like him but when all was said and done, you couldn’t help but like him. His story reminds me of the saying, “hurt people hurt people.” I could see what June saw in Johnny and the very palpable chemistry of the lead actors made it all the more believable. Patti Murin’s June was a hoot and a spitfire right out of the gate from the very top of the show. Her performance was grounded, playful and full of charisma; a perfect balance to Johnny’s brooding and darkness, especially when he hit his lows.

As the story’s narrator, John Carter Cash (played by Van Hughes) beautifully illustrates his parent’s 47 years together; from their first meeting on the stage of The Grand Ole Opry through the ending of their love story, leaving this world only four months apart. His character worked well in establishing a storyline of his parents beyond what is known in the press and from the movie released several years ago.

His guitar picking onstage and song, “The Ballad of Johnny and June,” the only original tune in the piece, fit well and propelled the story. It worked seamlessly how the character weaved in and out of the story as the voice of it but then easily became part of the scenes and blended right in. His scene with June discussing her addiction was heartbreaking, especially seeing the love a son has for his mother.

(l to r) Van Hughes as June Carter Cash and Christopher Ryan Grant as Johnny Cash belt out a song together in La Jolla Playhouse’s “Johnny & June” (Photo by La Jolla Playhouse)

I can’t forget to acknowledge a very solid ensemble of supporting characters and musicians who bring the story to life. Pamela Leggett Chase has always been a standout in anything I’ve seen her in; it’s nice to see her in her first LJP performance. Also a huge shout out to the entire production staff and crew for creating this special piece of theatre. The book by Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, who also serves as director, complements the musical soundtrack nicely, courtesy of Johnny and June Cash, along with a host of other artists and legends.

If this show goes to Broadway, which I think it probably will, it definitely needs a little fine tuning. While the whole first act was entertaining, it did run a bit long. I don’t usually get antsy but I found myself getting a little fidgety (and the seats at LJP are comfortable with plenty of legroom, too). But nothing some small revisions and tightening up can’t fix.

The pacing of Act 2 worked perfectly, so hopefully, the production team can do the same for the first act. If/when it makes its way to Broadway, I’ll be buying tickets. I always enjoy seeing the changes/updates but most importantly, supporting all of the incredible theater right here in San Diego. We are so lucky.

The only other very small thing that I noticed was June’s hair. I come from the school of big, country queen hair and I felt like June’s wig needed a little more to it. My inner drag queen wanted to get out a rat tail comb and a can of Aqua Net. As Patti Murin is small in stature, I guess they didn’t want her swallowed up by a Dolly Parton sized mound of hair. The higher the hair, the closer to heaven!

The Ballad of Johnny and June is a must see if you are a lover of the Cash legacy. It continues at La Jolla Playhouse through Sunday, July 7. Tickets are very limited through the rest of the run; however, more are being released daily, so please check their website at lajollaplayhouse.org.

Oh Dolly

And since I happened to mention Dolly Parton above, have you heard the news that she has written her life story as a Broadway musical!? Called, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” it depicts her life story from her upbringing in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to her journey of becoming a global icon. It is set to premiere in 2026 in conjunction with Dolly’s 80th birthday. I promise you that I will be in the audience on opening night. Mark my words!

As I always say, until next time, friends. Be happy. Be kind. Go to the theater. It makes for a great recipe for life.

–Originally from upstate New York, Chris Barone (aka “Miss B”) has been a part of the San Diego/Hillcrest community for 20 years. You probably know him mostly from Baja Betty’s, where he has worked since opening in 2004. Keen eyes may even remember him from his now retired drag persona, “Shalita Buffet.” Besides theater, his interests include cooking, traveling, New York Yankees baseball and anything involving Dolly Parton. You can reach him at [email protected].

