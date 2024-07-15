Dear Friends,

Welcome to the 2024 San Diego Pride celebration!

As we come together to honor our diverse and vibrant community, it fills me with immense pride to stand with you as we celebrate this year’s theme “Make History Now.”

This year’s theme encourages us to reflect on the strides we have made, recognize the battles we are still fighting, and most importantly, take action to shape a future where everyone can live authentically and freely.

As your Councilmember, I am committed to ensuring that San Diego remains a beacon of inclusivity and progress. Our city has a rich history of advocacy and resilience, and it is through the tireless efforts of individuals and organizations that we have achieved significant milestones. Yet, we know that our work is far from over.

“Make History Now” is a call to action for each of us to be the change-makers of today. Whether through grassroots activism, community engagement, or simply being visible and vocal about our identities, we have the power to make a lasting impact. Together, we can address the challenges that remain and pave the way for a future where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent such a dynamic and passionate community. Your strength, creativity, and unwavering spirit inspire me every day.

Let us use this Pride celebration to honor those who came before us, to uplift one another, and to commit to making history in ways that will be remembered for generations to come. Thank you for your ongoing support and dedication. Let us march forward with pride, love, and determination.

Happy Pride, San Diego!

Stephen Whitburn

San Diego City Councilmember

District 3

My name is Eddie Reynoso and I am the publisher of LGBTQ San Diego County News. I am also the voice behind GlitterBot, our AI augmented voice narrator which you can listen to in the majority of our articles. I hope you found this article relevant to your life.

