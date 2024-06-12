By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Chef Lety Gonzalez (Courtesy photo)

Chasing Lety

We recently caught up with longtime LGBTQ ally and former Uptown Tavern chef Lety Gonzalez, who is currently bestowing her culinary skills on San Diego’s Barrio Logan and City Heights neighborhoods.

Like many in the food industry, Gonzalez faded into the background when the pandemic hit in 2020. During restaurant lock downs she sold homemade tortillas and tamales out of her house under a pop-up business she created called Brujas Cocina.

As of recently, she’s out on the field slinging such specialties as slow-cooked achiote pork, scrambled eggs with mole rojo, portobello asado tacos, and other “border town Mexican staples,” as she describes her food.

Look for her from 6 to 11 pm, every other Thursday, in front of Por Vida Cafe (2146 Logan Ave.) and from 9 am to 1 pm on Sundays, outside of Cafeina Cafe (4011 46th St.).

“Doing pop ups has allowed me the freedom to restart college [at City College] to pursue a degree in sustainability as it relates to culinary,” she said.

Gonzalez became involved in numerous LGBTQ events during her five-year stint at Uptown Tavern. She also worked previously at WestBrew Del Mar and the former Beerfish in Normal Heights. @brujadelacocinasd.

Some gay ole spirits are popping up. (Courtesy Fierce & Kind)

Local spirits company using witty Pride labels

South Park-based Fierce & Kind has introduced clever wording on its Pride-themed vodka and bourbon bottles for a seasonal campaign that will benefit The San Diego LGBT Community Center.

For the company’s 80 proof American Vodka made from sustainably-grown corn, the lettering is entirely in rainbow colors. Although for the two types of bourbon it produces, Fierce & Kind’s promotion of LGBTQ awareness goes further.

On the label for its “cask strength straight bourbon,” for example, the word “straight” is struck out with a black line, with “gay” sitting above it. The same word swapping is used for the company’s regular “straight bourbon whiskey,” which for a limited time becomes “gay bourbon whiskey” – at least through July or while supplies last.

“We certainly expect blow back, because we know there are elements out there who don’t have very broad minds. But we are here to support,” said Basem Harb, who launched the charitable, socially-conscious spirits company with his girlfriend, Cyndi Smith, more than a year ago.

The Pride bottles will soon land in a number of local liquor stores, such as Heights Market in Normal Heights, The Bottle House in South Park, and Ray’s Liquor in North Park. Harb is currently reaching out to various bars and restaurants as well. (The bottles are also available on the website below.)

The Center will receive 25 percent of proceeds from local sales of the Pride editions. A similar campaign will take place later this year for Palm Springs Pride, with a beneficiary yet to be named. fiercenkind.com.

“Vegan goodness” at a popular downtown steakhouse (Courtesy Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood)

Vegan dining in the company of steak

It’s the last place you would expect to find a dedicated menu of vegan/vegetarian cuisine; but much to our surprise, Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood in the Gaslamp Quarter just rolled out its first-ever selection of non-meat dishes that includes rigatoni with vegan meatballs, artichoke ravioli, and a medley of seasonal vegetables called “vegan goodness” tossed in a house-made sauce.

Prior to the restaurant’s new menu category, vegans and vegetarians had negligible choices at Greystone other than a few salads and vegetable side dishes. 658 Fifth Ave., 619-232-0225, greystonesteakhouse.com.

The Bali Hai’s famous mai tai (Courtesy photo)

Over three million sold!

What is generally ranked as the strongest mai tai in San Diego just hit a staggering milestone, so to speak.

On May 20, the iconic Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island served its three-millionth mai tai, which is made in a high-octane fashion that adheres to the original Trader Vic’s recipe born from the tiki fad of the early 1950s.

According to manager Hanna McClure, “a customer named Sean” was served the honors in the company of friends. He was awarded a $1,000 Bali Hai gift card and a keepsake tiki mug. McClure noted that the restaurant uses a tracker to count the number of mai tais sold. It’s perched above the bar. Last we checked in early 2013, the total had modestly exceeded two million.

Since its opening in 1954, Bali Hai’s version of the Polynesian-inspired cocktail omits the fruit juice that later came into play at establishments elsewhere. It is basically dark and light rum hiding modicums of orange liqueur and sweet and sour. A thicket of finely crushed ice on top tempers the flavor but doesn’t necessarily diminish the brain slam. 2230 Shelter Island Drive, 619-222-1181, balihairestaurant.com.

Wine time

After a string of delays, the full-service Cellar Hand restaurant in the heart of Hillcrest has announced its June 6 opening to the tune of curated wines hailing from Santa Barbara County. Owned by the family that runs Pali Wine Co., the venture also features meals comprising farm-fresh produce and locally sourced seafood, pork and beef. The remodeled space previously housed Oscar Wilde’s Irish Pub. It is open from 4 to 10 pm, Wednesday through Sunday. 1440 University Ave., cellarhandhillcrest.com.



–Frank Sabatini Jr. has been writing about food in San Diego for over 35 years. He launched his own food blog during the pandemic, called, “The Hash Star,” which you can follow at thehashstar.com. He can be reached at [email protected].

