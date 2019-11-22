Volunteers and donations needed –The 32nd annual Scott Carlson & Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Dinner is on Nov. 28. The event will feed an estimated 400 people this year as well as gather food that will be taken to the Hillcrest Fire Station, UCSD Hospital and the North Park Senior Apartments. To volunteer or to make donations, contact Robert Rodriguez at 619-817-9926 or Steven Blocker at 619-921-3775.

Black Box Theatre – Tickets are now on sale for “Wally & His Lover Boys,” a comedy about growing older, dating younger and surviving both. Runs Dec. 7-15. Performance times vary. $25. Black Box Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd.

bit.ly/2OhFUR4

Friday, Nov. 22

Grinch – Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” is a wonderful, whimsical musical. Back for its 22nd incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version. Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash. Runs through Dec. 29. $19-$84. Visit theoldglobe.org for dates and show times.

‘The Santaland Diaries’ – From the brilliantly twisted mind of David Sedaris comes a classic tonic for the “holidaze.” Out of work and options, “The Santaland Diaries” finds David as he begins his career as an elf in Macy’s Santaland during the holiday crunch. Battling throngs of rabid families clamoring towards a drunken Santa to satiate their Christmas fix, David makes do with some hilarious observations on human nature, and an unexpected connection to the holiday spirit. Runs through Dec. 22. $22.50-$25. Dates and times vary. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Ste. 101.

bit.ly/2PF6t54

Wonderfront Festival– Nov. 22-24. A highly-anticipated, seven-plus stage, 100-plus band, three-day music, culinary and arts festival descending upon the stunning waterfront of Downtown San Diego – “where the city meets the sea.” The festival will feature more than 85 international touring performers across different stages, throughout the various parks and piers along the Port of San Diego, from the Embarcadero parks up to Broadway Pier. Wonderfront’s come-and-go-as-you-want policy encourages festival patrons to customize their weekend experience and truly integrates the city of San Diego right into the fabric of the festival. $79-$1,200 (VIP). San Diego bayfront, Downtown.

wonderfrontfestival.com

Wednesday, Nov. 27

‘A Christmas Carol’ – “A Christmas Carol” returns to Cygnet Theatre for its sixth season of cheer. It has become a true holiday favorite, with San Diegans making Scrooge, the spirits, and the Cratchit family part of their holiday tradition. And for the first time, Cygnet Theatre is pleased to add a sensory friendly performance to the schedule. The family-friendly musical runs Nov. 27-Dec. 29 at Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. $40.

cygnettheatre.com

Uncorked & Movie Under the Stars – Movie Under the Stars features “The Sound of Music.” Join in San Diego’s only urban oasis for movie night at InsideOUT. Movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Get comfortable in an elevated lounge next to fire pits or bring your own pillows and blankets and feel right at home on our ramp. To reserve a table or a fire pit, please make a reservation separate from your RSVP. Free. 1642 University Ave. #100.

bit.ly/32TFTYO

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Morning 5K – Join Father Joe’s Village to gather with more than 6,500 people to raise money for programs benefiting those facing food insecurity. Turkey-themed headpieces, turkey costumes and pilgrim hats will zoom through Balboa Park to raise funds for a local nonprofit. On Thanksgiving morning, more than 6,500 people in Thanksgiving-inspired costumes will participate in Father Joe’s Villages’ Thanksgiving Day 5K, one of San Diego’s longest-standing holiday traditions. After families and pets in costume make their way through the loop around the iconic Balboa Park, they will cross the finish line to a holiday festival, complete with a pancake breakfast, children’s activities, characters like Santa Claus and cartoon favorites, a beer garden and live music. Balboa Park, Plaza De Panama. 6:30-10 a.m. Registration $30-$60.

thanksgivingrun.org

Friday, Nov. 29

Black Friday

Saturday, Nov. 30

Small Business Saturday

Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll – The fifth annual Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll will take place from 2-5 p.m., as part of the nationwide Small Business Saturday. Attendees will be served holiday-themed cocktail tastes and sweet treats at 20-plus independently owned retail stops along Adams Avenue, from University Heights through Normal Heights and into Kensington. Cocktail tastes will be created and served by 12 of Adams Avenue’s most talented bartenders from the area’s top bars and restaurants. This extraordinary small business celebration is limited to adults 21 and up. $20. Adams Avenue.

bit.ly/2CNhGsn

Sunday, Dec. 1

World AIDS Day

Tree of Life Ceremony – Each year, Mama’s Kitchen and Village Hillcrest commemorates World AIDS Day by recognizing and remembering those affected by AIDS, as well as the ongoing leadership efforts made to end the epidemic. It is an evening of special memories, singing and sharing, and a candle lighting to honor those affected by AIDS. Visit Mama’s Kitchen’s website to dedicate an ornament here: http://bit.ly/2QrfGy4. 6-8 p.m. Village Hillcrest, 3959 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2NTpAXF