‘Dear Evan Hansen’ – A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. “Dear Evan Hansen” is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Runs through Jan. 12. $45-$195.

Saturday, Jan. 4

‘Resilience: Tales from the LGBTQIA+ Community’ – Runs through Jan. 12. Silent auction. 6-9 p.m. GLSEN San Diego will host a fundraiser, with all proceeds going directly to supporting LGBTQIA+ youth in San Diego county. This event will be held at Diversionary Theater located at 4545 Park Blvd. Guests can expect light refreshments, a silent auction, opportunity drawings, and hours of local, live, LGBTQ talent at a lovely local venue. $20.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Hillcrest Farmer’s Market – One of the finest farmer’s markets in San Diego. Come experience more than 200 vendors and fabulous food choices! 3960 Normal St. 9 a.m.

Bear Night – The New Year celebration continues as we kick off another great year at Bear Night! Join us for the most fun all month with DJ Jon Williams, go-gos, and the woofiest men in town! Come early for happy hour (9-10 p.m.). Coat check available, and hot dogs available on the patio! The Merrow: 1271 University Ave. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $13.

Monday, Jan. 6

SDGMC Info Night Party & Auditions – Have fun, make friends, change the world! You can do all three when you join San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus for its spring concert “Return to Broadway.” If you love to sing, dance or volunteer for the arts, now is the time to join SDGMC! Starts at 7 p.m. University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Reveal & Revolt: A Queer Dance Fantasia – Runs through Jan. 12. Celebrating 50 years of Stonewall and a legacy of disruption in the name of equality, “Reveal & Revolt: A Queer Dance Fantasia” shines a spotlight on the LGBTQ community’s insuppressible fight for equality and justice. From with the creative powerhouse Michael Mizerany (“Tryst,” “Hot Guys Dancing”), this brand-new provocative dance-theater performance will captivate, inspire and heat up your new year! This production is rated R for explicit sexual content, male nudity, profanity and some violence. $15-$30. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd.

Friday, Jan. 10

25 years of Ms. San Diego Leather Herstory – Please join us as we pay tribute to 25 years of Ms. San Diego Leather herstory. Come meet some of the many titleholders and their supporters that have worked so hard to make the amazing San Diego leather community what it is today. 7-9 p.m. Free. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Catwalk on the Crosswalk! – Join City Council member Chris Ward, elected officials and community members in celebrating San Diego’s first ever rainbow crosswalk. Come and celebrate the activism, legacy and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ movement! 1-2:30 p.m. Normal Street and University Avenue.

Freedom Awards & 45th Anniversary Brunch – Since 1975, San Diego Democrats for Equality has been in the forefront of local social justice political activism by promoting issues and candidates that best represent our values. Support our efforts by attending our 2020 Freedom Awards & 45th Anniversary Brunch Fundraiser. Afterward, please enjoy the San Diego History Center’s incredible LGBTQ+ exhibit, showcasing the incredible history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. $75. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 1649 El Prado, Suite 3.

Martin Luther King Parade – Join the 10th annual San Diego MLK Community Celebration and Parade! Parade begins at 9 a.m. Valencia Elementary School (5880 Skyline Drive, San Diego). Celebration begins at 11a.m.:

MLK Park and Recreation Center (6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego) Concert featuring live music, dance, merch and food vendors and a kids zone with face painting, games, and more! This free event is perfect for the whole family! Event Parking: O’Farrell Charter School and Pittsburgh Avenue and 65th Street (near tennis courts).

Monday, Jan. 13

‘The Journalist of Castro Street’ – How we understand HIV/AIDS today is partially due to the groundbreaking coverage of journalist Randy Shilts. In the 1980s, Randy Shilts, ahead of the curve in many ways, became a sought-after national expert on AIDS for the San Francisco Chronicle, appearing on ABC’s “Nightline” and CNN’s “Larry King Live.” Shilts also penned the three most seminal books on the life and experience of LGBT Americans in the last years of the 20th century: “The Mayor of Castro Street: The Life and Times of Harvey Milk” (1982), “And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic” (1987), and “Conduct Unbecoming Gays and Lesbians in the U.S. Military from Vietnam to the Persian Gulf” (1993). His success emerged from a relentless work ethic and strong belief in the power of journalism to help mainstream society understand not just the rising tide of HIV/AIDS but gay culture and liberation. In-depth and dramatic, Andrew E. Stoner’s biography on “Randy Shilts, The Journalist of Castro Street,” follows the remarkable life of the brash, pioneering journalist and offers fascinating details and reveals the historic work of the legendary investigative reporter and author. Professor Andrew E. Stoner will discuss his new book and a Q&A and book signing will follow. 6-7 p.m. San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado, Suite 3. $10.

