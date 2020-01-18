Friday, Jan. 17

Rocky Horror – “The Rocky Horror Show” is now playing through March1 at the OB Playhouse & Theatre Company. An outrageous musical comedy featuring a Transylvanian transvestite, a cryogenically preserved zombie motor biker and Frankenstein’s monster in Greek god form. This sexual parody of horror and science fiction films premiered onstage in London in 1973, becoming the popular cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975. $32-$46. 4944 Newport Ave.

obtheatrecompany.com

Saturday, Jan. 18

Foreplay Show – A women power tour foreplay show at the Dub. I Nick named it the Dub for the W in women and warehouse, it’s a warehouse in Miramar, 7574 Trade Street, Suite B. A live comedy and music show that features all women performers in Celeste Barbier, Veronica May, Lauren Rachael, and the amazing Sean Wiggins all the way from Hollywood. All on one stage at the Dub. Pre-sale tickets on sale now for only $12 or $15 at the door. BYOB, food and beverage available for purchase. Support the Women PoWer Tour and women on stage. By buying tickets to this show, you get a $5 coupon code off the big show in Feb. Venmo me @Tonya-Armenakis for tickets.

bit.ly/388qmXX

TRICK: TURNS TWO – TRICK is back to stay for 2020 every third Saturday! Trick San Diego is celebrating its 2nd birthday Jan. 18 at The Merrow with our two crowd favorites DJs Mateo Segade & Sindri from LA. You may remember a few months back these boys tag teaming sets Expect to vibe all night until 2 a.m. or go home early with a new Trick. As always we are providing free clothes check and the theme will be cakes! So serve them up and dance, dance, dance. Jockstraps encouraged or just whatever you feel you want to wear. Think sexy sleepwear attire or sophisticated sleaze. $10. 1271 University Ave.

bit.ly/2FVwlDI

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Papa Tony’s Farewell Party – After hosting over 3.000 social events, this is Papa Tony’s last one. This event is my last opportunity for hugs and farewells from my beloved friends in the community. Let’s rejoice that we have had so many good times together! No charge for stopping by, starting at 5 p.m. for hugs and friendship. The restaurant is offering a $25-per-person buffet (which includes tax and tip) for dinner starting at 6 p.m., if you want to stick around and exchange contact-information with the finest folks that I know. This is a great opportunity to add true friends to your life. How do I know? That’s how every event at this location turns out! DiMille’s Italian Restaurant, 3492 Adams Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Money Grab – Money Grab is back! $200 cash giveaway with live performance by Erica Foxx and back on the decks the talented LA DJ Brynn Taylor! Don’t miss the best weekend kick-off! Flicks, 1017 University Ave.

bit.ly/2RxOmgP

Friday, Jan. 24

San Diego Kings Club – It’s a new year!! Join the San Diego Kings Club as it kicks off 2020, and it enters into its 20th year! $7 gets you in at 7 p.m. show starts at 8! DJ Kinkyloops keeps the party going all night long! Don’t forget the Gossip Hotties keep the cool drinks coming. The Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave.

gossipgrill.com

Project TRANS Movie Night – Project Trans would like to formally invite you all to Movie Night at The Center. Come join us as we watch films that defy society’s norms and expectations. Watch a film whose protagonist’s life journey is a mirror reflection of our own community’s adversities and triumphs! Free. 6-7:30 p.m. 3909 Centre St.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Grammy Awards Viewing Party – It’s the music industry’s biggest night – The Grammy’s! Come to Uptown Tavern and watch on-screen performances by some of music’s biggest artists, and root on your favorite award nominees! The Grammy’s are hosted by Alicia Keys, and feature performances by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith, and more! 5-8 p.m. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave.

bit.ly/30nI1IJ

CBD Farmer’s Market & Craft Show – Come join us for the CBD and Crafts Farmer’s Market at the Hillcrest Athletic Club. Sip on some free kombucha while meeting to hemp and CBD experts. CBD is legal and can enhance your health and hemp life! This is not just any farmer’s market but an experience on engaging in live music, local art vendors, entertainment and much more! Free. 1243 University Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Uptown Planners Operations & Outreach Committee – Add our first 2020 Operations Committee meeting to your calendar now. We’ll be discussing bylaw amendments and other CPG reforms. Agenda will be posted on our website, as always. All welcome to attend! Mission Hills/Knox Library 6-8 p.m. 215 W. Washington St.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Leslie Jordan Over Exposed! – In EXPOSED, Leslie Jordan invites his audiences behind-the-scenes of his childhood and career! Offering a charming an hilarious look-back at his life experience as a flamboyant youth raised as a Southern Baptist, as well as the “unbelievable real-life stories” and treasured anecdotes from his renowned stage and television performances. 8-9:30 p.m. $50. (Another performance Thursday, Jan. 30) Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage. 3940 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2QUNzY6

Uncorked & Movie Under the Stars – Join us in San Diego’s only urban oasis for movie night at insideOUT featuring Dream Girls. Get comfortable in our elevated lounge next to our fire pits or bring your own pillows and blankets and feel right at home on our ramp. To reserve a table or a fire pit, please make a reservation separate from your RSVP. 1642, University Ave, Suite 100. Free.

bit.ly/2Nu30Eq

Inferno – Inferno is back at Flicks! With the hottest GoGo boys and DJ Taj on the decks! It’s the weekend you wont want to miss! No cover. 1017 University Ave.