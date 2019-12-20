Benny on the Block

Benny Cartwright

I’ve written a bunch of different columns in various local LGBTQ publications over the past 15 years. Out With Benny, Barfly, LesBro, Life With Benny, Back Out With Benny, and others, but I’m extra excited about this newest project for this publication which will be titled: Benny on the Block! The main purpose of this column will be to hear community members’ opinions on a variety of issues and topics that affect us. Sometimes the topics will be fun, other times more serious. I may ask the questions of people literally on the block as I walk through the neighborhood, other times I may pose questions on social media and gather responses there. Either way, it will be fun to share the pulse of the community.

To start, however, I wanted to celebrate the accomplishments of community members over the past decade. It’s been a decade of incredible victories for the LGBTQ community that also had its share of challenges. And the people I spoke to for this inaugural column had a lot of personal victories, and I’m excited to share them. This week I asked: “I’d like to hear from LGBTQ (and ally) San Diegans about their proudest accomplishment over the last decade (2010-2019)!” Here’s what people had to say.

Freddie Coviello – “It’s a little longer than a decade ago but a huge accomplishment for me from 2008 was coming out! I moved here to San Diego, 3,000 miles away from home, to be comfortable enough to come out as gay and accept who I was.”

Eric Hufford – “Being a part of San Diego Remembers; strengthening an already existing friendship; and hopefully kept the memory of those lost to hate crimes alive.”

Tavo Alcoser – “Helping to start my touring band, Jarabe Mexicano, and getting to be a musical ambassador for border culture and intersected identities.”

Tonja Alvis – “I graduated with a BS degree in Digital Forensics. I made university history in May 2016, being 1 of 7 people to be in the first graduating class for this program.”

Jose Navarro – “I was named 2019 Big Brother Volunteer of the Year for San Diego County, and currently am the longest-running match in San Diego of about 1,500 big/little matches!”

Kathleen Connell – “I cofounded and served as vice president of this Democratic environmental club. And then survived breast cancer. Twice.”

Barb Cosio-Moreno – “Volunteering and co-leading Gay For Good San Diego, which is now going 10 years strong!”

Isaiah Ledonne – “Coming out and finding a career working with LGBTQ youth in my hometown.”

Erik Siwak – “Finally finishing and publishing my first novel, ‘Not of Our World: A Mid-Michigan Mystery.’ Major personal accomplishment.”

Miah Sperling – “I was just voted to be treasurer on the board of directors of the Uptown Community Parking District, where in conjunction with the city, we spend the meter money in our neighborhood … and my husband just reminded me I got to marry him within the last 10 years!”

Donald Vella – “…For the last five years, I’ve helped fundraise for several nonprofits helping Bears San Diego raise funds for The Trevor Project, Special Delivery San Diego, The Imperial Court just to name a few. Fast Forward to 2019 for Bears San Diego’s 25th anniversary year, I was instrumental in acquiring a huge Bear Flag that was paid for with help from community donations, which made history when it flew for the very first time the weekend of Oct 18-20 on the Hillcrest Flag Pole…”

Everado Aguilar – “Joining the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus!”

Max Rhodes – “Being able to give our community a time and space to mourn after the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, and being helped with the effort by people like you (Benny Cartwright), my BFF Donald Vella, Rick Cervantes, Connor Maddocks, Christine Garcia, Mykl Loyer and many other community members and friends. That day was about community as family.”

Epifanio Figueroa Jr. – “I’m immensely proud of being named volunteer of the year with the San Diego Housing Federation under the direction of Stephen Russell for education and advocacy work supporting affordable housing for all San Diegans.”

Connor Maddocks – “I have had many proud moments in that decade, I think being the first program coordinator of Project Trans at The Center has been the one I am most proud of.”

These were just a few of the many responses I got, and I wish I could share them all, but there’s just not enough space! As you can see, it was a great decade for many in our community, and it’s my pleasure to be able to share some of these moments. As for me? Check out my Facebook page (facebook.com/benny.cartwright) before the end of the year for a longer post about my ups and downs of the past decade. I made a lot of mistakes, learned a lot, and accomplished a few things, too. To everyone, cheers to 2020 and the decade ahead! We’ve got a lot to be proud of and a lot to look forward to.