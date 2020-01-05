Conversations with Nicole

Nicole Murray Ramirez

2020 RESOLUTION: VOTE!

Every LGBTQ person, every person of color, every woman who wants control of her own body, EVERYONE, please make a resolution to VOTE IN 2020! If you aren’t already registered to vote, please do so now at sdvote.com or registertovote.ca.gov, and then be sure to VOTE in 2020! For us LGBTQ people and people of color, this is the most important election of our lives! Will our nation become one of the ultra-right or will it return to its democratic self? Please talk about the importance to vote with your families, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc., and help them register to vote. Yes, VOTE IN 2020 like your life depends on it, because it just might.

GLORIA AND GOMEZ — LETS MAKE HISTORY!

We San Diegans have a chance to make history and change politics. The election of TODD GLORIA will be the election of San Diego’s first mayor of color, first LGBTQ mayor and the first mayor who is a renter in the history of our city. Todd is the son of a maid and gardener. He knows the struggles of a family who has had to work very hard for every cent they’ve made. Todd is one of us! Let’s elect a mayor that is truly “of and for the people,” TODD GLORIA FOR MAYOR!

GEORGETTE GOMEZ is a shining example of the “American Story”, she has the true spirit that “anything is possible”. The proud daughter of immigrants, Georgette has committed her life to public service and giving a voice to the voiceless. Gomez’s election to Congress would make her the first openly LGBTQ Latina elected in the history of our nation. What I respect and love about Georgette is that “what you see is what you get” and she has entered and won elections her way. She is the current elected president of the San Diego City Council and her election to Congress would give hope to so many LGBTQ youth and youth of color, YES YOU CAN!

GOOD RIDDENCE PERNICANO’S!

For decades the so-called Italian restaurant Pernicano’s in the heart of Hillcrest has been much more than just an ugly empty building and an eye sore. For many of us in the community, since the 1970’s it has stood as a living testament to homophobia as the owner absolutely hated homosexuals. I first encountered him while trying to post a flier for a gay benefit, he yelled at a group of us “no faggots allowed.” He once told me that Hillcrest was becoming like San Francisco and he would rather shut down his restaurant than serve us. He told others that he would never sell his building to “gay people” because we had ruined the neighborhood. Though I only had a few encounters with the old man, they were always very unpleasant. I did always want to see him one more time to let him know his grandson was doing gay erotic films. You’ve got to give it to the old guy, he lived to be 98. Whatever the new owner builds on the property I hope it looks nice and benefits the neighborhood.

PREMIOS LATINOS AWARDS ARE COMING BACK!

In the 1980’s, gay latino activist Rafael Holguin provided three annual presentations of the Premios Latinos Awards and they were always a huge success. Sadly, Rafael died at a young age of AIDS in Mexico. Recently a group of San Diego LGBTQ Latinos met and decided to bring the awards presentation back this year! The awards will benefit the Latino Services Program at our LGBTQ Community Center among other latino causes. There are about twelve award categories. Keep an eye out for more information about the return of this exciting event.

IMPERIAL COURT de SAN DIEGO CORONATION 2020

In 1972 LGBTQ people in San Diego started organizing the Imperial Court de San Diego Chapter and made plans for the election of our communities first emperor and empress. 2020 marks the 55th anniversary of the crowning of World War II veteran and the first openly gay person to run for public office (1961); Jose Julio Sarria as the “Absolute Empress I of San Francisco.” The annual Coronation Ball is Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza San Diego – Mission Valley. Everybody is welcomed to attend. For more information, and to see the list of events for the entire coronation weekend, please visit imperialcourtsandiego.com or call 619-288-1183 or 619-972-6369. Please show your support and let’s thank these hard-working members of the court for another year of noble deeds.