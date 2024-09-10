Suspect(s) Wanted for Hate Crime Incidents



San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Western Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for a string of incidents being investigated as hate crimes in the Hillcrest area of San Diego.

On Saturday May 18, 2024, just before 1:00 a.m., the San Diego Police Department received reports about a pellet gun being fired out of a vehicle at a business on University Ave. Upon further investigation by SDPD’s Western Division, they discovered four other shootings that are believed to be related, including:

• A man was struck while walking with his wife in Old Town. No injuries were sustained. This incident is not believed to be hate-motivated.

• A security guard was hit on the arm at The Rail located on Fifth Ave. No injuries were sustained.

• The vehicle also fired upon the bar, Number One Fifth Ave. No injuries were sustained.

• Four people were hit, including one employee being hit in the eye, requiring minor surgery at Rich’s Nightclub on University Ave. The employee was identified as Eddie Reynoso, C.E.O. of M.G.W. (Mom Guess What) Media, LLC, publisher of LGBTQ San Diego County News.

• The vehicle also fired upon Pecs Bar, located on University Ave., but no injuries were sustained.



Suspect(s) Vehicle Description:

The suspect(s) vehicle is described as a newer, black sedan.

Photo of the suspect(s) vehicle:

Image of suspect(s) vehicle- edited by LGBTQ San Diego County News with simple iPhone editing tools.

Image of suspect(s) vehicle. Courtesy San Diego Pokice Department

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect(s) or the suspect(s) vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4805 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Please visit

www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.

Crime Stoppers in partnership with the San Diego LGBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in these cases.

• Media inquiries about this case can be directed to Captain Matt Dobbs at (619) 692-4886 or email at [email protected].

• Inquiries about Crime Stoppers can be directed to SDPD Officer Mark Herring at (619) 531-1500 or email at [email protected] or Deputy Emilio Castillero at (619) 531-1547 or email at [email protected].

Video of the suspect(s) vehicle and security footage capturing shootings :