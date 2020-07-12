Creativity = visibility

“PROUD+” visual arts exhibition returns to Hillcrest’s Premiere Art Gallery

The Studio Door will present the third national edition of the fine art exhibition “PROUD+.” This year, 45 artists identifying as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Asexual and community allies from 14 U.S. states will be expressing the community’s quest for freedom, equality and visibility through their artistry. More than 70 works of art will be on exhibit and for sale to the public for the month of July.

“Revealing our community’s expression through fine art is still an act of rebellion,” said gallery owner and artist Patric Stillman. “I love this annual exhibition because it reveals our true diversity and our efforts to connect with each other through individual expression. I find it inspiring to see art and commerce clash as the gallery morphs into a space for community, culture and dialogue.”

Exhibition details

“PROUD+” will begin public previews starting Friday, July 3, at noon. The exhibition officially opens on Tuesday, July 7, and will run through Saturday, July 25. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. or by appointment.



Exhibiting artists are Victor Adeniran, Leah Sarah Bassett, Erik Benson, Drew Blair, Stephen Born, Pierre Bounaud, Patrick N Brown, Zach Brown, Nathan Carroll, Maurice Cassidy, Authan Chen, Jacob Clayton, Roy de Vries, David Dumo, Stevan Dupus, Santiago Echeverry, Jon Gamél, Raymond Gilbert, David Goetz, Victoria Hammond, Jeannette Herrera, Bobby Jones, Karen Jones, John Carlos Keasler, Mix Luera, Crisinda Lyons, Paul Messink, Gary Miller, Magic Trash Mountain, Tim Novara, Robert Olshansky, Richard Poulin, Devon Reiffer, RD Riccoboni, Viktoria Romanova, Kieran Rundel, Danné Sadler, Rachel Schott, Rebecca Spilecki, Patric Stillman, Stefan Talian, Teemstir, Benjamin Thrash, John Wialblinger, Tim Weedlun, Aaron Wilder, Sue Willows-Raznikov and Danielle Wogulis.

Art of Pride collaboration

In support of San Diego ART OF PRIDE (artofpride.weebly.com), who would normally be exhibiting at the Pride Festival, The Studio Door has invited additional local artists to join the arts celebration with a special San Diego Pride weekend sidewalk and gallery pop-up on Friday and Saturday, July 17-18.

Local highlights

Nearly half of the exhibition will feature local artists, including:



Mix Luera, a border artist, divides time between painting and teaching art and painting at both San Diego State University and the University of San Diego. He explores gender perceptions and expectations depicting idealized male figures in situation and roles traditionally reserved for the female figure. This is the second year his work will be included at The Studio Door.

Leah Sarah Bassett is relatively new to San Diego. With a large East Coast following, her work speaks directly to her generation. She intuitively taps into the venerability of the human condition and addresses the contrast of dark and light that exists within all of us. She is one of the exhibit’s Best in Show artists selected by juror Hunter O’Hanian.

In addition to the juried exhibition, the gallery again will turn a spotlight on local artists with works by Erik Benson and Roy de Vries.



Erik Benson is young artist who has already made a name for himself in the community by hosting arts programming to local bars, painting indoor murals for local businesses and in service to the community. His art reflects the beauty and chaos of accepting one’s identity.



Roy de Vries is an established artist who previously worked out of a studio at Space 4 Art. With a fascination for the human form, he has adopted an inquisitive posture in relating to the human form and ponders questions concerning human sexuality especially within the categories of androgyny and hemophiliac attraction.



Juror Hunter O’Hanian

Following in the footsteps of Alex Fialho, previously with Visual AIDS New York, and Rakeem Cunningham of TAG Gallery Los Angeles, Hunter O’Hanian juried this year’s “PROUD+” exhibition. O’Hanian is the executive director of Stonewall National Museum & Archives (stonewall-museum.org) located in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors, Florida. Prior to leading the nation’s largest gay archives and libraries, he was the head of the College Art Association, the largest professional association supporting art historians and visual artists in the world. He also was the founding director of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, the only art museum devoted exclusively to artwork that speaks to the LGBTQ experience.

The Studio Door embraces the idea of holding a handful of juried exhibitions, like “PROUD+.” Participating artists get the chance to be seen by important art influencers, add to the credibility of their creative career by building their CVs, and exhibit in a national show. The gallery also produces an exhibition catalog, which is mailed to key LGBTQ+ art organizations across the world. The catalog offers the artists expanded attention beyond the confines of the physical exhibition itself.

The Studio Door

Located in the heart of Hillcrest just steps from Urban MO’s, The Studio Door has become the neighborhood’s premiere art gallery. Since 2014, it has become known for its gallery of contemporary art, working artist studios, special events and museum store. The gallery is gay-owned and led by artist Patric Stillman. Surrounding the gallery, 17 artists work out of the space, including several friends of Dorothy among its ranks. The business was awarded the 2019 Nicky Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

Safety

The gallery is committed to keeping its artists, patrons and guests safe during their visit to the gallery. Social distancing, masks and limited occupancy will be in effect. Hand sanitizer stations are set up around the gallery.

For the public that is shy about interacting in public or live beyond the region, the gallery will be posting “behind-the-scenes” tours throughout the month on social media. For the past few weeks, short videos have been uploaded for previous exhibits that include gallery walk throughs, artist profiles and creative spotlights.

Works in the exhibit will also be available for purchase through The Studio Door’s Art Shop as well, which can be accessed from gallery website.

For more details on “PROUD+” or The Studio Door, visit www.thestudiodoor.com or call the gallery at 619-255-2867.