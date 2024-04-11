Brief and concise coverage of local, regional, and national news that impacts the lives of the southern California LGBTQIA community.

SOUTH BAY YOUTH CENTER HITS MILESTONE

On April 6, the South Bay Youth Center (SBYC), part of the San Diego LGBT Community Center, celebrated its fifth anniversary with a celebration to not only commemorate the milestone but also honor its early steadfast supporters. The event was open to the public.

“The South Bay Youth Center’s fifth anniversary is a celebration of our incredible South County LGBTQ+ community,” stated The Center’s CEO Cara Dessert in a press release about the event. “Queer and transgender youth need safe spaces to get help and create community, and The San Diego LGBT Community Center is proud to offer this center to our youth and families here in San Diego’s South County. We are committed to building the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders, advocates, and change-makers in San Diego. Together, we can create a brighter future where every young person feels welcomed, valued, and supported.”

The early supporters honored at the event included: Nora Vargas, chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who received the Legendary Advocate of SBYC award; California State Senator Steve Padilla, who received the Legendary Role Model of SBYC award; former Chula Vista mayor Mary Salas, who received Legendary Friend of the SBYC award; and PFLAG San Diego County received the Legendary Community Partner of SBYC award.

The South Bay Youth Center is a program of The San Diego LGBT Community Center, and provides a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ youth ages 10 to 24. The youth center provides counseling, education, and community-building activities for ages 10 to 24. The SBYC staff aims to empower young individuals to thrive and embrace their authentic selves.

SBYC is located at 1180 Third Ave., in Chula Vista. To learn more, follow them on IG @southbayyouthcenter, or on Facebook.

‘LESBIANS IN MILITARY’ ZOOM PLANS TO CONNECT VETS, SHARE STORIES

Two longtime San Diego lesbians are seeking lesbian military veterans from any branch of service who served any time between 1970 and 2000.

The two women wish to gather as many lesbian veterans as they can to participate in a Zoom event on April 25, at 4:30 pm, PDT.

Organizers of the Zoom, Kithie Gateley and Jill Waters, say the plan is to hear what it was like to serve during those years.

“We would love to hear your story,” they said in a communication about the event. “We are planning this group zoom event for you to dust off those old memories and connect with others who share the military experience.

“Some possible questions that we might ask include: What was your motivation for signing up? Were you involved in any ‘witch hunts’? What was your discharge experience? Were you ever ‘outed’? What was your training? Do you have memorable stories?”

They said that the Zoom event will be recorded and added to the website – called San Diego Lesbians, sdlesbians.org – which is a much larger and more expansive project than the military Zoom meeting alone.

Gateley, a software developer by trade, has been working on the seed project to this since 2017.

“We picked that range [1970-2000] as representing the ‘golden years’ of lesbian culture – before assimilation and ‘getting on with our lives’ began to happen,” Gateley told us via email.

“Basically we want to try to preserve that special culture that was early San Diego lesbian history,” Waters explained in a separate communication. “By recording women’s stories, we are attempting to do that. The [San Diego Lesbian] project has grown into collecting stories and memorabilia from events and organizations from that time period.”

Waters lived in San Diego for decades before moving to the Pacific Northwest a few years ago.

“Lesbians today just don’t have what we had, and we are enjoying collecting things to show them our culture,” Waters continued. “As a veteran, I know we went through some things that most women can’t imagine and are curious about. Our memories are clear and we want to talk about it.”

Only those who RSVP will be able to get the link for the Zoom meeting, so Gateley and Waters emphasize you must reach out to them to be included. In the future, they plan to have more Zoom meetings centered around Las Hermanas, and Rugby, and have already done others regarding San Diego Women’s Chorus, and the 1975 San Diego Women’s Music Festival.

To sign up for the military veteran Zoom, contact Kithie Gateley at [email protected] or Jill Waters at [email protected].

SDPD LGBTQ+ LIAISON OFFICERS ADDRESS HILLCREST KIWANIS CLUB

The Kiwanis Club of Hillcrest All-Inclusive hosted a special presentation by the San Diego Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison officers, Lisa Hartman and Akilah Coston, at their meeting this past Thursday, April 11, at Uptown Tavern.

Law enforcement agencies throughout San Diego County have created LGBTQ+ liaison officer positions to offer outreach and engagement with the local LGBTQ+ community. The San Diego Police Department was one of the first departments in the nation to create such a position, and also to have an LGBTQ Advisory to its Chief of Police.

At the Kiwanis meeting, the officers were able to share about the work they do, how they engage with the community, and other public safety issues of concern. Participants were able to interact with officers Hartman and Coston and ask questions about specific community issues.

The Kiwanis Club of Hillcrest All-Inclusive was chartered in June 2021 and provides community service opportunities for anyone who wants to get involved. They meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month and organizers say they welcome everyone who is interested in hearing the featured presentation or getting more involved in the organization’s activities.

For more information, send a direct message (DM) to the club on Instagram at @kiwanislgbtq.

LGBTQ T.L.C. ‘NEW YEAR’ CELEBRATION

The Lao Americans Organization, along with the LezBHonest Dragon Boat Team, are hosting the first Thai, Lao, and Cambodian (TLC) New Year celebration for the LGBTQ community.

The event, scheduled for Sunday, April 14, will be held in the Clark Cabaret space at Diversionary Theatre, and everyone is welcome.

According to event organizers, the New Year celebration will bring together the vibrant cultures of Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, and showcase it within the LGBTQ community. The event will include Thai and Lao cuisine, dance performances, and cultural celebrations, hosted by Lao drag queen Billyanna.

“This is a safe space for everyone, regardless of identity or sexual orientation,” event organizers told LGBTQ San Diego County News. “Come join us, be yourself, and celebrate the diversity within our LGBTQ community. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our community members, we’re proud to present this inaugural event. We’re here to stay, and this event paves the way for future generations to thrive in a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

Diversionary Theatre and the Clark Cabaret is located at 4545 Park Blvd., in University Heights. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3vFNbDO.

FILMOUT TO SCREEN ‘BODY DOUBLE’

Throughout the year, FilmOUT San Diego presents monthly screenings of legendary films to raise money for its annual film festival. Each month, the group chooses popular or even slightly scandalous films, including film noirs, historical dramas, LGBT-themed films, films with LGBT icons, and the like.

This month they chose the Brian De Palma murder mystery, “Body Double,” starring Melanie Griffith, who plays a porn star.

Originally released in 1984, it is the 40th anniversary of the film, which runs one hour and 54 minutes, and the underworld of the adult entertainment industry through De Palma’s eyes is sure to be a treat.

“Body Double” will screen Wednesday, April 17, at 7 pm, at Landmark Theatres’ Hillcrest Cinemas, located at 3965 Fifth Ave., in Hillcrest. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit filmoutsandiego.org

‘INSPIRING’ DOCUMENTARY ‘AIDS DIVA’ COMES TO TOWN

“AIDS DIVA: The Legend of Connie Norman,” made the festival circuit rounds back in 2021, after its release, and the film, by award-winning, West Hollywood-based filmmaker Dante Alencastre, is still enjoying screening booking requests from across the country.

On Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 pm, it will be presented at Media Arts Center’s Digital Gym located at 100 Market St., in East Village. [The Digital Gym was previously located in North Park.]

Connie Normal (aidsdivaconnie.com)

Set in Los Angeles in the late early 1990s (with flashbacks to earlier times) when AIDS was still peaking and ACT/UP-LA membership was in full swing, the film follows transgender activist Connie Norman as she leads from the trenches as an ACT/UP spokesperson.

From the website: “Norman described herself as ‘ex-drag queen, ex-hooker, ex-IV drug user, ex-high risk youth and current post-operative transsexual woman who is HIV positive,’ and simply ‘a human being seeking my humanity.’

“She served as a bridge, in both gender and politics – from ACT UP/LA to the Radical Fairies, to right-wing talk shows to Sacramento policy meetings to her marriage to gay husband Bruce – and challenged us to confront what it means to be a woman, a man and ultimately a human being. Modeling ‘wokeness’ in an earlier era of crisis, Connie’s piercing and compassionate voice, through these rare vintage video clips, leaps into the present, urging us again to wake up, to take action, and to fully engage with our collective lives and our world.

There are dozens and dozens of reviews and testimonials on the film’s website, with most recognizing how important – and relevant – the story continues to be.

“Our collective consciousness needed this story, as a community we need to know our history, and whose shoulders we stand on,” Alencastre told us. “During the 1980s and ’90s our community lived through the AIDS pandemic, we were demonized, politically used as pawns, neglected and rejected by our families. Some of these issues sound sadly familiar to today’s audiences, including our youth.

“Connie’s activism shows us how to be vigilant, resilient, and that change takes hard work,” Alencastre said. “Her legacy lives on in every trans, gender non-conforming, two spirit, non-binary youth who gets to be themselves openly and proudly.”

“She was a compassionate disruptor and bridge builder. Her kind of leadership is needed now more than ever,” he said.

Alencastre @dalencastre, who also directed “Raising Zoey,” will be on hand at the Media Arts Center Digital Gym after the 62-minute film for a question-and-answer (Q&A) session.

Tickets are $12, students and seniors are $10, and members are $9.

To watch a trailer, visit bit.ly/3xgrDy3. If you want to learn more, visit bit.ly/3vITner and aidsdivaconnie.com.

NEXT ‘CLEANUP & COCKTAILS’ SET FOR APRIL

Following a successful community-organized cleanup last January, the next “Hillcrest Cleanup & Cocktails” is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, at 9 am and organizers say volunteers are currently being sought. The event includes a litter cleanup throughout high-trafficked areas of Hillcrest, followed by hosted food and drinks as a thank you to volunteers afterward.

The last cleanup (Courtesy B. Cartwright)

Organized by the @HillcrestSanDiego Instagram account and the Kiwanis Club of Hillcrest All-Inclusive, the April cleanup is being co-sponsored by Chase Bank, the Human Dignity Foundation, Hillcrest Town Council, Hillcrest Business Association, and Urban MO’s.

The event will be held in conjunction with I Love A Clean San Diego’s Creek-to-Bay cleanup, happening on the same day, with volunteers fanned out across the county to clean up litter and make sure it doesn’t find itself downstream.

Hillcrest cleanup participants will begin to gather at 8:30 am at the Hillcrest sign, located at the intersection of University and Fifth avenues. Coffee and bagels will be provided by the Kiwanis Club, followed by brief remarks and the start of the cleanup at 9 am. Volunteers will be provided with all necessary supplies (including trash bags and gloves), and are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty.

Following the cleanup, all volunteers who check-out no earlier than 11 am will be given a wristband for a thank you party afterward at 11:30 am, with hosted drinks and light bites sponsored by Urban MO’s.

Everyone who claims Hillcrest as their neighborhood (literally or figuratively) is welcome to volunteer and groups are encouraged to participate together. Participants in previous Hillcrest neighborhood cleanups have come from all parts of the county.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/CleanCocktails4-24. For additional information or sponsorship opportunities, send a text to 619-316-9197.

POSNER SELECTED AS CENTER’S NEW CFO

The San Diego LGBT Community Center recently announced the hiring of its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Jeannie Posner, CPA, Esq., who joined the organization effective April 2.

According to The Center’s CEO Cara Dessert, Posner was selected after an extensive national search led by Koya Partners.

New CFO Jeannie Posner (Courtesy The Center)

“Over the last five years, The Center has achieved remarkable growth,” Dessert said in their announcement. “Our budget has more than doubled, our programs have expanded, we have re-envisioned our planned giving program, and we now manage several multi-year government contracts. Our staff has grown, our physical footprint has expanded, and our impact has reached new heights. As we continue to serve and uplift our community, Jeannie’s expertise will be invaluable.”

Posner, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, has over 20 years of financial expertise, according to The Center. Dessert said she believes Posner is well suited to navigate the growing financial landscape of The Center, which has grown so much in recent years.

“Jeannie brings with her an impressive more than two decades of accountancy experience,” Dessert said. “Her journey through the intricate world of finance has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her background in the auditing world, she moved to the corporate world before starting her own firm, and her most recent role was as CFO and COO at the San Diego Opera. Her background uniquely positions her to navigate the complexities of The Center’s financial landscape. Her commitment to transparency, efficiency, and fiscal responsibility aligns perfectly with our values.”

Outside of her financial career, Posner has also been a longtime volunteer throughout the San Diego community, according to The Center. She currently serves on the board of directors for Mama’s Kitchen, serving as treasurer and president-elect, and is on the audit committee of Lawrence Family JCC. She has also served on the board of directors for Congregation Beth El and Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks Soccer.

Posner and her wife, Nancy Muller, have three adult children who they raised here in San Diego, and participated in The Center’s Family Services Program for many years in its earliest days.

“We are so excited to welcome Jeannie Posner to The Center family,” Dessert added. “As The Center continues to grow, her leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success, and I am excited to see the positive impact she will make.”

Learn more about The Center, visit thecentersd.org.

GAYBORHOOD MAKES ‘LISTS’

San Diego, CA (Photo by Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash)

It’s that time of year where magazines and travel organizations are looking ahead to catching the attention of folks who want to travel over late spring and summer, so San Diego is once again making the rounds of the “most” or “must see” travel lists.

America’s Finest City lands on these lists regularly for various reasons, most of which are evident, but this year it made two lists specifically related to its thriving LGBTQ culture.

The first list, published by The Advocate, was “15 gayest travel destinations in the world,” put together by Mister B&B, self-declared as “the world’s largest LGBTQ+ travel community.” The founders established Mister B&B after a homophobic experience in Spain while on travel.

The gayest destinations story said the organization’s researchers and data scientists checked the habits of their 1 million registered customers to create the rankings.

San Diego came in 9th, bested by London, Wilton-Manors (FL), LA, Chicago, Palm Springs, Fort Lauderdale, and NYC. To learn more, visit bit.ly/3J6t9pm.

The next list, from studyfinds.org, “7 most LGBTQ friendly places to live in US.” The online article referred to the need for “safe spaces” and “havens” and based on their research across eight expert sources, studyfinds.org identified the seven cities chosen for the following criteria: “There are still many places in the U.S. that are not as welcoming, which highlights the importance of having havens for the LGBTQ+ community. These places not only provide a safe and inclusive environment but also offer a vibrant and thriving LGBTQ+ culture.”

In this list, we came in 6th, with San Francisco, NYC, Portland, Denver, and LA ranked above us and Austin after us. To learn more, or to comment (which they highly encourage) visit bit.ly/3UfB3Dj.

NEW LOCAL LGBTQ RESOURCE ONLINE

Paul Margolis, a gay man who recently moved to San Diego from San Francisco, has created an LGBTQ resource website for both visitors and new residents of America’s Finest City. It’s called OurTownSD.org.

According to Margolis, the website’s mission is to act as a guide to local, major national LGBTQ+ nonprofit organizations, annual community events, observances, athletic organizations and the arts.

Margolis created a similar resource for SF in 2011, which migrated to Facebook, called facebook.com/ourtownsf.

Paul Margolis, his husband Don, and their furbabies (Facebook)

Here’s the background story, according to Margolis.

In 2001, Walgreens at 18th and Castro in San Francisco began to offer free advertising space in their window to volunteers, to schedule multiple weeks to nonprofits to promote their mission, recruit volunteers, and advertise upcoming events.

“I was volunteering at a retail store named Under One Roof in the Castro District of SF which benefitted about 30 HIV organizations,” Margolis said. “The executive director told me that the nonprofit window [at Walgreens] was about to be given up since they could not find a volunteer to handle reservations.”

Margolis decided to do it himself. That was 2011.

“The volume of groups wanting to advertise in the window got out of hand so I created the website OurTownSF in 2013,” Margolis said. “The next year I met David Hatcher from Los Angeles on an Atlantis cruise and he started OurTownLA the following year.”

The SF website migrated to a Facebook page at some point and Margolis retired from hosting that page on the last day of 2020, but it is still going strong today.

“My husband Don and I shopped for the best place to retire and we fell in love with San Diego,” Margolis said. “I lived 36 years in San Francisco.”

Once settled here, he decided to create the same type of resource for his new home town.

While he does not accept donations or advertising for the website, he will accept complimentary tickets to local events so he can take pictures and share them on the website.

Note: Margolis is seeking a volunteer to help translate portions of ourtownsd.org from English to Spanish, which will be published on the site.

OurTown SanDiego is an all-volunteer nonprofit and educational activity of POZabilities.org. To learn more, add information, or even correct any information found on the website, contact Margolis at [email protected].

