San Diego Front Runners & Walkers are pleased to announce that their annual Pride 5K will be held virtually this year. Participants complete their own 5K during the weekend of San Diego Pride July 17-19, 2020. The charity goal is a combined total of $20k to The LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride Community Grants.



All participants will receive an event neck gaiter, and can opt in for a race t-shirt and medal. As a virtual event, participants run or walk their 5K on Pride weekend, then upload their finishing results and can join online for a live streaming event on July 18.

“In addition to facing a greater risk of health complications as a result of COVID-19, LGBTQ Americans are more likely than the general population to lack access to adequate medical care, paid medical leave, and basic necessities during this pandemic,” Sarafina Scapicchio, San Diego Pride’s Director of Philanthropy, said. “That is why Pride is so proud to promote the Virtual Pride 5K this year – which not only helps our LGBTQ community members find healthy outlets like running or walking to manage stress in these difficult times, but also raises money for the free programs and services that San Diego Pride and The Center provide to the LGBTQ community. I am proud to be able to run this year for the first time, and I hope you will join me!”

The Youth Housing Project provides 23 units of affordable, supportive housing for high-risk LGBTQ+ youth. Many faced homelessness after being ejected from their homes because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

For more information about the Pride 5K, visit pride5k.run.

About San Diego Front Runners & Walkers