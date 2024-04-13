Erica Miranda Flores | Dec. 29, 1977 – March 14, 2024

by Eddie Reynoso & Nadia Nouvelle

Our friend, sister, cousin, and mother to Keanu – Erica Miranda Flores – died on March 14, at her home in Hillcrest, following a brief and unexpected illness. A celebration of life was held on Sunday, April 7, at Urban MO’s in Hillcrest.

Born in Los Angeles, Erica was known in the San Diego and Hillcrest communities as more than just a jester in the crowd, but also as the life of the party, a shoulder to lean on, an elaborate storyteller, and a selfless giver who was in constant support to those in need. She was loud and proud and without a doubt always genuinely herself.

From all walks of life, Erica was sure to make friends and leave an everlasting impact. Her personality was unmatched! Truly artistic, with a gift of words that brought life to anything that hit ink to page. This rambunctious wild human being, whom we all loved dearly, has not only left her physical form, but those who loved her with unforgettable memories and life lessons.

Erica is survived by her mother Guadalupe Miranda Flores; aunts Carmen Miranda, Aida Flores, and Martina Zavala; uncle Henry Hernandez Flores; sisters Veronica Flores (mother to Matthew, Eliana, Bella, Melissa, and Jessica), Lupita Flores (mother to Rolanda, Issac, Nicolas, Mariah, and Keanu); Edith Flores (mother to Mia); nieces Monica Duenas, Giannina Flores, Amanda Flores and Carolina Flores; nephews Noel (wife Marilyn, childre Noel Jr., Leoani) Flores, Omar Flores, and Jovani Flores; and countless cousins, including Edith Rodriguez, Aida Villegas, and Nadia Nouvelle.

She is also survived by her life partner and best friend Naseeb Rakib, and former longtime boyfriend Luke Henshaw. Erica also leaves behind the loves of her life, her nephew Keanu, and niece Mariah whom Erica “adopted” as her own, along with countless friends, and former co-workers from Urban MO’s, whom she called her “chosen family.”

She was preceded in death by her father Armando Flores, her sister Monica Diane Flores, her brother Armando Hernandez Flores and nephew Dominus Flores. She was also preceded in death by her chosen family, Esther Betancourt, Rafael Coronado, Jaime Nova, Lisette Pasillas, and Michael “Giggles” Calles.

Due to the unexpected loss, Erica’s family was not prepared for the high cost of services. During this difficult time, the Flores family is appreciative of the community for any generous donations they can make to help cover Erica’s final expenses. One hundred percent of the donations toward Erica’s services will be used for her cremation and the eternal rest and happiness her soul so truly deserves. Any remaining funds after her final funeral expenses are covered will be set aside for Keanu’s education to be distributed at the age of 18. Donations can be made at gofund.me/c095a977.

Services for Erica were arranged by her cousin Nadia Miranda.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Erica’s friends; Taj Al-Taji, Eddie Reynoso, Clivia Alexander, and Matt Ramon, who helped facilitate her final services and wishes, and they would also like to thank the staff and management of Urban MO’s for their generosity in providing a space and food for Erica’s celebration of life.

Erica will be missed by everyone she touched and made laugh over the years.