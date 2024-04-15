By LGBTQ SDC Staff

Listen to this article.

For the last several years, the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) has hosted banners on street light poles throughout Hillcrest honoring national LGBTQ icons and celebrities, such as Ellen Degeneres, Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, and Elton John.

Now, through a partnership with the San Diego GLBTQ Historic Task Force, the HBA soon plans to spotlight local LGBTQA+ heroes and leaders in place of the existing banners.

The project – first announced in January by Nicole Murray Ramirez in his monthly LGBTQ San Diego County News column – is now accepting nominations through June 10. Nominees can be either living or deceased and nominations should include a bio of the nominee and a letter stating why the individual(s) should be honored with a Hillcrest banner.

“This is the first time we have honored our local San Diego LGBTQA+ heroes and leaders on these iconic Hillcrest banners,” stated Murray Ramirez in a press release.

Murray Ramirez, who chairs the San Diego GLBTQ Historic Task Force, first envisioned the project, and also suggested it be implemented this year in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first San Diego Pride March.

While there are conflicting accounts of when San Diego’s first Pride march took place, it is generally acknowledged that the first one was held in 1974, even though the San Diego Police Department would not issue organizers a permit.

According to those who recall that year, a march did indeed take place, but marchers had to take to the sidewalks due to the lack of permits, with most participants wearing paper bags over their heads to protect their identity. More on that first year of San Diego Pride’s marches can be found at sdpride.org/year1974.

This project is intended to honor and preserve the history and legacy of San Diego’s LGBTQ leaders of not only the past, but also those who are making history today.

“The Hillcrest Business Association and Foundation is committed to preserving our history and celebrating the lives of LGBTQA+ leaders and activists,” said Ben Nicholls, executive director of the HBA.

Nominations are due by June 10 and should be emailed to [email protected] or sent via post mail to Banner Nominations; ℅ Hillcrest Business Association; 1601 University Avenue; San Diego, CA 92103.

Each nomination should include a bio of the individual being nominated and a letter stating why the individual(s) should be honored with a Hillcrest banner.

For further information on this project, contact the nomination committee chair, Murray Ramirez at 619-241-5672.

