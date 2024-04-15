By Benny Cartwright

As California’s primary election was held just over a month ago, one local race that may have slipped under the radar was for members of the San Diego County Republican Central Committee. North Park resident Matthew Phy, 34, thinks the election is one for the history books, though, as it is believed that he is the first openly bisexual person to be elected to that body.

A Southern California native, Phy said he has worked in politics for more than 15 years. In his current full time job, he works as a policy advisor for San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents District 2.

While San Diego County’s LGBTQ community has gained significant power in the local and statewide Democratic party over the last 30 or so years, the same can’t be said for the Republican party, which has normally not been the party of choice for a large portion of the LGBTQ community.

“Visibility matters,” Phy said. “I don’t hide who I am. I treat everyone with the same respect and kindness I expect to receive in return. It works.”

For those unfamiliar with a Central Committee, Phy defined it as “the official organization of the local political party in the county,” before going into greater detail.

“The best way to describe it is that the Central Committee members are the elected ‘board of directors’ who provide input into the general direction of the Party,” Phy explained. “For example, we vote on a Chair to represent the Party; we are involved in hiring an executive director that is in charge of County Party operations; we may make endorsements in certain races; and we support Party activities, outreach, and campaigns.”

While Phy is not new to the Central Committee, this was his first time being elected to the seat during an election cycle. He originally joined the body as an appointee, filling a vacancy.

Phy believes that the appointment was also remarkable; because he was unanimously selected to fill the vacancy by the other Central Committee members who he said took no issue with his sexuality. And now, after being elected outright by voting members of the local GOP public, it makes Phy believe that things are changing.

Phy is not the first LGBTQ person to serve on the local Central Committee for the GOP, as Gina Roberts, an openly transgender woman, has been elected several times to the same body. It is significant though, Phy said he believes, that another part of the LGBTQ spectrum is being represented.

Most regional political parties have a Central Committee that is elected by members of the political party it represents. This year’s San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee elections received more attention than usual, however, as several currently-elected officials and members of their staff ran concurrently for Central Committee seats as well as their re-election campaigns. Nothing about this arrangement is against the law or party rules, but it did raise eyebrows among some political observers.

Back to the Republican party, Phy said he certainly won’t defend their track record on LGBTQ issues, as it has been far from perfect.

“In my experience, the San Diego County GOP has been welcoming to me and many others in the LGBTQ community,” he said. “I’ve received far more negative comments from Democrats for being an LGBTQ Republican, than I ever have from Republicans for being bisexual. Progress is being made. But rather than celebrate incremental positive change, it’s far easier for the media and others to remain negative.”

Phy said he believes that issues like marriage equality and equal treatment under the law should be supported and championed by both major political parties.

“If the goal is to continue advancing and protecting LGBTQ rights, shouldn’t we want people advocating in every corner to change hearts and minds?” he said. “I do. And I want to be that person for the LGBTQ community within the Republican Party.”

Phy said his hope is that having visible and open LGBTQ members of the Party and within the Central Committee brings different perspectives in.

“I hope that it also continues to change hearts and minds,” he said. “Individual Freedom is a major pillar of the Republican Party. We should hold the Party accountable to be consistent on individual freedom, especially when it comes to LGTBQ issues. There is far more that unites us than divides us.”

As most of California’s political landscape is currently dominated by the Democratic party, Phy offers that California Republicans still have a lot to offer all voters.

“[The party] offers a different path, a better path,” Phy said. “The status quo clearly isn’t working for the overwhelming majority of Californians. When you look around and evaluate the state of California on nearly every single metric, the state is failing, and its leadership is nothing short of a disaster. The Democrats in California own every problem and every issue. They hold all of the power. Plain and simple.”

One of Phy’s greatest hopes, he said, is that everyone learn or re-learn how to have civil discussions about politics.

“There used to be a time when this was encouraged and celebrated … and normal,” Phy said. “Now, we are told you can’t be friends with someone because they don’t think exactly like you. I think that’s ridiculous.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the politically diverse group of friends that I have,” he continued. “Do we agree on everything? Absolutely not. But who cares? Each person adds a unique perspective and an incredible amount of joy to my life. I wish everyone could see the value in this. I think our country would be better off for it.”

To learn more about San Diego’s GOP Central Committee, visit sandiegorepublicans.org/central-committee.

–Benny Cartwright is a longtime activist and community leader. Reach him at [email protected]. Follow him on Instagram @BennyC80.

