Saturday, February 20th from 1 – 3PM

Saturday, March 27th from 1 – 3PM

On January 16th, I held the first of three Zoom workshops on “Power, Love & Presence: The Joys of Getting Older”. The workshop was quite a success: participants found it very therapeutic talking with a group of gay men about the joys (and challenges) of aging as a gay man.

Registration is now open for the February 20th and March 27th workshops. Each workshop – while focusing on the same subject – has its own unique content and focus.

Although the workshops are on Zoom, they’re interactive experiences: participants will be talking with different men individually (through the use of breakout rooms) as well as enjoying discussions with the entire group of men.

To keep it easy and fun to participate, each workshop is limited to a maximum of 20 men and will run for 2 hours with a short break midway.

Both workshops will be based on my soon-to-be-published book: “The Gay Man’s Guide to Aging Well” and informed by my twenty-plus years of clinical work in both institutional (Kaiser Permanente, Psychiatric Centers of San Diego, San Diego Hospice and the County of San Diego) and private practice settings with the LGBTQ communities in New York, San Francisco and San Diego.

During the workshops, we’ll discuss questions like:

What do you like best about becoming a gay elder?

Where is the power in aging?

Are you able to release the past and old regrets?

What brings you peace?

As you age, are you becoming more cynical and bitter, or carefree and happy?

Are you experiencing more love as you get older (or less)?

What from your past is still haunting you?

How is your erotic/sexual life? What’s missing? What would you like more of?

As a gay elder, what gifts do you have to share with others?

How can you love your aging body?

Who have you found it hardest to forgive?

Are you happy with your life? If not, what’s missing?

What have you longed to try but haven’t (yet)?

If you – or anyone you know – have any questions, please reach out to me at 619-955-3311 Michael Kimmel or beyondtherapy@cox.net