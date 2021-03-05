Saturday, March 27th from 1 – 3PM

This workshop is based on my upcoming book: “The Gay Man’s Guide to Aging Well”. It will be very interactive: you’ll be talking with different men individually (through the use of breakout rooms) as well as discussing topics with the entire group of men. The workshop is limited to a maximum of 20 men (and is half full as of March 1st). The fee for the workshop is $25.

In the workshop we’ll talk about:

Acceptance of the Past – Letting Go of Old Regrets : Have you made peace with your past? No matter how happy or traumatic your childhood was, how do you forgive those who’ve harmed you (to the best of your ability), and move on?

: Have you made peace with your past? No matter how happy or traumatic your childhood was, how do you forgive those who’ve harmed you (to the best of your ability), and move on? Giving back, Being a Role Model & Mentoring : No matter how healthy you are or how much money you have, a big part of aging well is giving back. Emile Durkheim calls this phase of life “generativity”. What do you have to give? To whom do you want to give it?

: No matter how healthy you are or how much money you have, a big part of aging well is giving back. Emile Durkheim calls this phase of life “generativity”. What do you have to give? To whom do you want to give it? Finding Peace in a Consumer-Driven World : Each of us needs to find what grounds and centers us…it can be Pagan or Christian, yoga or free weights, Grindr or gardening. In a world that brainwashes us to spend our hard-earned money in desperate attempts to look younger, how do we resist the demonization of aging and accept ourselves – happily, peacefully – just as we are?

To sign up, go to https://lifebeyondtherapy.com/workshops/

If you have any questions – or would like to be notified about future workshops – contact me at beyondtherapy@cox.net