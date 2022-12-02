PARKS AND CELEBRATION

The magic of the Holiday Season can be even more spectacular when we experience it outdoors. Here in San Diego, we have some amazing weather year-round, so go outside and enjoy these events. A few of them are even free to the public!

DECEMBER NIGHTS

BALBOA PARK

December 2-3, 2022

This event is one of the most anticipated and attended in our city. Massive Balboa Park turns into a community celebration of culture and arts, with food vendors from all over the World, light displays, live performances at various stages, including the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. The December Nights festival is free of charge.

WINTER WONDER BEACHSIDE

BELMONT PARK

November 11, 2022 – January 1, 2023

Belmont Park is one of San Diego’s most popular beachfront attractions, and it’s a great place to breathe in the salty sea, while getting lost in the Christmas lights. Plenty of rides and attractions for the young ones too.

THE HOLIDAY MARKET AND TRAIL

PETCO PARK

December 1, 2022 – December 22, 2022

Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, hosts a fun display of lights, local food and craft vendors, as well as Holiday characters that will surely delight families. This is a budget friendly option with tickets ranging between $10-$14.

SNOW N GLOW

DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS

December 8, 2022 – January 1, 2023

For some fun in the snow (yup, real snow), head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, for snow tubing down a snow hill, Christmas light pathways, and tons of Holiday beverages and treats.

AND LIGHTS!

Who doesn’t get all warm and fuzzy when they see a gorgeous display of lights? I can’t help it, makes me all giddy and excited to celebrate the season with my friends and family. Here are some spots to bask in the lights’ delight.

LIGHTSCAPE

SAN DIEGO BOTANIC GARDEN

November 18, 2022 – January 1, 2023

This incredible lights installation returns to San Diego after doing sold-out runs in a few cities all over the World and the US. Lightscape illuminates a mile of the San Diego Botanic Garden in a unique experience full of wonder for all ages. This is a walking event, so make sure to wear comfortable shoes to stroll around the garden and take some fabulous pictures.

JINGLE TERRACE LIVE

MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE

December 7-18, 2022

The Moonlight Amphitheatre, a venue in Vista that produces Broadway calibre Musical Theatre productions, presents a Holiday extravaganza full of light displays, live nightly entertainment, and refreshment vendors for the entire family.

ENCHANTED VILLAGE

@NOAH HOMES, SPRING VALLEY

December 16-22, 2022

Walk down light tunnels, Christmas cottages, and magical displays of light and festive decorations. Over a million lights adorn the spectacular event. This is another attraction that you’ll want to bring comfy shoes to.

BLADES OF HOLLY

If you can’t make it to Rockefeller Center in New York City this Holiday Season, don’t fret! There are some fantastic spots in San Diego to show off your triple axels and get in the Christmas spirit.

SKATING BY THE SEA

HOTEL DEL CORONADO

November 17, 2022 – January 1, 2023

San Diego’s historic Hotel del Coronado offers Skating by the Sea, an outdoor ice-skating rink at the Windsor Lawn that has become a tradition for a lot of our city’s families. Tickets to this popular attraction include the skate rental and up to 90 minutes of rink time.

RADY CHILDREN’S ICE RINK

LIBERTY STATION

November 17, 2022 – January 8, 2023

The Rady Children’s Hospital partners with Liberty Station during the Holidays in bringing their outdoor ice-skating rink to the Central Promenade. A great way to watch the sunset while gliding around the ice.

VIEJAS ICE RINK

VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

November 4, 2022 – January 8, 2023

Southern California’s largest ice-skating returns to Viejas for the enjoyment of skating lovers tall and small. This attraction is open at 3pm nightly, for those early birds trying to avoid the evening crowds.

The cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2022. Photo by Rich Soublet II.

TRADITIONS ON STAGE

One of my favorite ways to enjoy the season is to visit the theater. Stories of family, holiday cheer, and togetherness will make anyone’s heart grow a few sizes. Here are three beautiful productions that capture this.

DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

THE OLD GLOBE

November 9, 2022 – December 31, 2022

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the Grinch returns to the Old Globe Theatre to attempt stealing Christmas from the Who’s once again. If you haven’t experienced this San Diego classic, this is the perfect year to visit Who-ville with your loved ones.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

CYGNET THEATRE

November 22, 2022 – December 26, 2022

Charles Dickens’ classic story adaptation is masterfully produced by Cygnet Theatre with a darker feel that makes it unique and hauntingly relevant. Don’t miss it!

1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS

NEW VILLAGE ARTS

December 20-24, 2022

Last year, New Village Arts produced the critically acclaimed musical hit 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, a celebration of Black culture, soul food, and family. Luckily, the powerful show returns this year, and will surely become a new San Diego classic for Christmas time.

COZY UP FOR A CONCERT

The holidays are a perfect time to plan a date night with your loved ones, and a fabulous way to do it is by attending a concert! Here are some options.

LOVE ACTUALLY – IN CONCERT

RADY SHELL @ JACOB PARK

December 21, 2022

Love Actually is without a doubt, a contemporary Holiday classic. If you are also a fan, you will love watching the movie with the San Diego Symphony orchestra performing the score live.

NOEL NOEL

RADY SHELL @ JACOB PARK

December 9-11, 2022

The San Diego Symphony, San Diego Master Chorale and San Diego Children’s Choir dazzle audiences with Holiday classics in their annual concert at the beautiful Rady Shell.

A DOO WOP CHRISTMAS

Moonlight Amphitheatre

December 18, 2022

The Doo Wop Project will bring Holiday classics with a doo wop flair and sound to the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Expect soulful vocal harmonies, impressive dance moves, and an all-around good time!