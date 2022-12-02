PARKS AND CELEBRATION
The magic of the Holiday Season can be even more spectacular when we experience it outdoors. Here in San Diego, we have some amazing weather year-round, so go outside and enjoy these events. A few of them are even free to the public!
DECEMBER NIGHTS
BALBOA PARK
December 2-3, 2022
This event is one of the most anticipated and attended in our city. Massive Balboa Park turns into a community celebration of culture and arts, with food vendors from all over the World, light displays, live performances at various stages, including the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. The December Nights festival is free of charge.
WINTER WONDER BEACHSIDE
BELMONT PARK
November 11, 2022 – January 1, 2023
Belmont Park is one of San Diego’s most popular beachfront attractions, and it’s a great place to breathe in the salty sea, while getting lost in the Christmas lights. Plenty of rides and attractions for the young ones too.
THE HOLIDAY MARKET AND TRAIL
PETCO PARK
December 1, 2022 – December 22, 2022
Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, hosts a fun display of lights, local food and craft vendors, as well as Holiday characters that will surely delight families. This is a budget friendly option with tickets ranging between $10-$14.
SNOW N GLOW
DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS
December 8, 2022 – January 1, 2023
For some fun in the snow (yup, real snow), head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, for snow tubing down a snow hill, Christmas light pathways, and tons of Holiday beverages and treats.
AND LIGHTS!
Who doesn’t get all warm and fuzzy when they see a gorgeous display of lights? I can’t help it, makes me all giddy and excited to celebrate the season with my friends and family. Here are some spots to bask in the lights’ delight.
LIGHTSCAPE
SAN DIEGO BOTANIC GARDEN
November 18, 2022 – January 1, 2023
This incredible lights installation returns to San Diego after doing sold-out runs in a few cities all over the World and the US. Lightscape illuminates a mile of the San Diego Botanic Garden in a unique experience full of wonder for all ages. This is a walking event, so make sure to wear comfortable shoes to stroll around the garden and take some fabulous pictures.
JINGLE TERRACE LIVE
MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE
December 7-18, 2022
The Moonlight Amphitheatre, a venue in Vista that produces Broadway calibre Musical Theatre productions, presents a Holiday extravaganza full of light displays, live nightly entertainment, and refreshment vendors for the entire family.
ENCHANTED VILLAGE
@NOAH HOMES, SPRING VALLEY
December 16-22, 2022
Walk down light tunnels, Christmas cottages, and magical displays of light and festive decorations. Over a million lights adorn the spectacular event. This is another attraction that you’ll want to bring comfy shoes to.
BLADES OF HOLLY
If you can’t make it to Rockefeller Center in New York City this Holiday Season, don’t fret! There are some fantastic spots in San Diego to show off your triple axels and get in the Christmas spirit.
SKATING BY THE SEA
HOTEL DEL CORONADO
November 17, 2022 – January 1, 2023
San Diego’s historic Hotel del Coronado offers Skating by the Sea, an outdoor ice-skating rink at the Windsor Lawn that has become a tradition for a lot of our city’s families. Tickets to this popular attraction include the skate rental and up to 90 minutes of rink time.
RADY CHILDREN’S ICE RINK
LIBERTY STATION
November 17, 2022 – January 8, 2023
The Rady Children’s Hospital partners with Liberty Station during the Holidays in bringing their outdoor ice-skating rink to the Central Promenade. A great way to watch the sunset while gliding around the ice.
VIEJAS ICE RINK
VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
November 4, 2022 – January 8, 2023
Southern California’s largest ice-skating returns to Viejas for the enjoyment of skating lovers tall and small. This attraction is open at 3pm nightly, for those early birds trying to avoid the evening crowds.
TRADITIONS ON STAGE
One of my favorite ways to enjoy the season is to visit the theater. Stories of family, holiday cheer, and togetherness will make anyone’s heart grow a few sizes. Here are three beautiful productions that capture this.
DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!
THE OLD GLOBE
November 9, 2022 – December 31, 2022
Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the Grinch returns to the Old Globe Theatre to attempt stealing Christmas from the Who’s once again. If you haven’t experienced this San Diego classic, this is the perfect year to visit Who-ville with your loved ones.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
CYGNET THEATRE
November 22, 2022 – December 26, 2022
Charles Dickens’ classic story adaptation is masterfully produced by Cygnet Theatre with a darker feel that makes it unique and hauntingly relevant. Don’t miss it!
1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS
NEW VILLAGE ARTS
December 20-24, 2022
Last year, New Village Arts produced the critically acclaimed musical hit 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, a celebration of Black culture, soul food, and family. Luckily, the powerful show returns this year, and will surely become a new San Diego classic for Christmas time.
COZY UP FOR A CONCERT
The holidays are a perfect time to plan a date night with your loved ones, and a fabulous way to do it is by attending a concert! Here are some options.
LOVE ACTUALLY – IN CONCERT
RADY SHELL @ JACOB PARK
December 21, 2022
Love Actually is without a doubt, a contemporary Holiday classic. If you are also a fan, you will love watching the movie with the San Diego Symphony orchestra performing the score live.
NOEL NOEL
RADY SHELL @ JACOB PARK
December 9-11, 2022
The San Diego Symphony, San Diego Master Chorale and San Diego Children’s Choir dazzle audiences with Holiday classics in their annual concert at the beautiful Rady Shell.
A DOO WOP CHRISTMAS
Moonlight Amphitheatre
December 18, 2022
The Doo Wop Project will bring Holiday classics with a doo wop flair and sound to the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Expect soulful vocal harmonies, impressive dance moves, and an all-around good time!
Leave a Reply