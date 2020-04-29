It is scientifically proven that people who own pets are generally happier. And it is no surprise that the majority of our community members are pet owners. Have you noticed any new or peculiar traits your pet is developing?

Our staff has been discussing the random thoughts that must be going through our pets’ minds and what the meanings are behind those looks they’ve been giving us.

Here are a few of our furry friends with what we think might be some of their current thoughts.

May is this year’s National Pet Month, so we invite you to take a picture of your pet(s) and come up with a caption of what they might be thinking. Email your pictures and captions to Editor@LGBTQSD.news

Marinela: Finally you understand why I want you home… To keep you safe!

Moose: Ugh! Why are you humans home so much lately? You’re really interrupting my nap schedule.

Salmon: 420 quarantine life…and what?

Jax, Kevin & Louis: Don’t judge us! This is what we usually do when you’re at work.

Kylo: Look into my eyes…The cat is my master I will obey!

Remy: I don’t know anything about those charges on your credit card.

Salmon: Shhhh… quiet! Buffy is on. And Yes I’m a fang!