Puglia is one of Italy’s best-kept travel secrets, steeped in history, postcard-perfect

landscapes, breathtaking beaches and a world-renowned cuisine. Located in the heel of Italy’s boot, Puglia proudly showcases both a rustic tranquil countryside full of ancient olive trees and magnificent towns rich in luxury Baroque architecture. Sitting between two seas, the Ionian and the Adriatic, its long coastline features white sandy beaches and crystalline blue waters. You will discover the southern part of this region, full of charm and authenticity, in a tour that combines the must-see sights of the area with a sophisticated exploration of the food and wine specific to the area. You will have the opportunity to visit beautiful towns and beaches, some of the main key sights of Puglia, including Lecce and Otranto.

I recently enjoyed a tour with Italy Gay Travels, which focused on the Salento region, where the history of Italy began. We explored beautiful port towns that once acted as a safeguard to this fertile land: Otranto and Gallipoli, a picturesque fishing town nowadays very popular with the LGBT community from Italy and beyond. We visited the spectacular Baroque Old Town of Lecce, the Florence of Southern Italy and discovered the best kept secrets of the area. We enjoyed many sensational activities: We learnt to cook like a local with a private cooking class; enjoyed wine tasting of the region’s finest produce including Primitivo and robust Negroamaro; we dined at all the local’s favorite restaurants around and chose our favorite Gelato from their hand-picked gelaterias.

Day 1.

Lecce

We arrived at Brindisi Airport, which has many connections to Europe and beyond and were welcomed by our fabulous hosts Sergio & Kendall. We were then driven to our accommodation, just 30 minutes away, in Lecce.

In the afternoon we enjoyed a walking tour of the historical center of Lecce and a Welcome Dinner where we enjoyed our first taste of delicious Puglia cuisine.

Day 2.

Castro and Otranto

After a hearty breakfast, we headed to one of the most beautiful towns along

the Puglia coastline, on the Adriatic Sea, Castro. This area is frequented by celebrities for its awe-inspiring untouched landscapes and natural beauty. We made our way to the port of the town where we boarded a private boat to discover the magical surroundings of the area and it’s amazing sea caves.

After a light lunch/aperitif, we headed to Otranto, the Easternmost part of Italy. The place is postcard famous for its East meets West architecture and white sandy beaches.

A culinary tour in Italy would not be complete without Pizza: In the evening we make our way to one of the best Pizzerias around.

Day 3.

Pasta Making Class, wine tasting and Nardò

After a delicious breakfast we headed to a Masseria. A Masseria is a typical farmstead.

We enjoyed a hands-on experience: a cooking lesson from a local chef, focusing on cooking typical Salento dishes and exploring the variety of local ingredients used. Cooking in Salento, and Puglia as a whole, is very seasonal and therefore recipes differ from one month to the next. Naturally we ate what we made.

After lunch, we headed to the baroque town of Nardò. We visited one of the best

known wineries of the area for a unique wine tasting session. We tasted wines that

are unique to the area of Salento: The traditional varieties that are grown include

Primitivo and Negroamaro then enjoyed a typical Salento dinner.

Day 4.

Galatina and Gallipoli

In the morning we visited Galatina, the so-called Lecce’ little brother. It is a small town that has much in common with its more illustrious neighbor: its mainly baroque town center that has remained virtually intact over the centuries.

Next, we stopped in Gallipoli (which means Beautiful City). Gallipoli is a port town famous for fishing boats and fresh seafood. We meandered through the little alleyways and saw the locals going about their trades. This town will steal your heart! We visited the city and after that we enjoyed a lovely meal in one of their favorite restaurants in the area. Free time in the afternoon. Shopping anyone?

Day 5.

After breakfast, it was time to say a tearful goodbye.

Ciao and see you next time in sunny Puglia!

Italy Gay Travels can be booked through Adam Martindale, Cruise Planners, amartindale@cruiseplanners.com 619-879-3601