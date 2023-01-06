Sure, you’re tech savvy and know all the best websites to book hotels and cruises, but here are some words of advice your parents forgot to tell you: the internet is for looking, a travel agent is for booking. Using a travel advisor doesn’t mean you’ll be sightseeing with a bunch of tourists following a guide who is waving a tiny flag. It means knowing that you’ll have a personal advocate supporting you with expert advice and experiences as they make sure you get the best deal and help sort out all the details of a missed connection. Here are some reasons why a travel advisor is your secret weapon to scoring big with an awesome vacation:

1. They’re experts. Travel advisors have industry knowledge and experience to help match you with your perfect vacation.

2. They come free at no extra cost to you. We know it sounds too good to be true, but one of the biggest misconceptions people have is that travel advisors don’t charge you for their services. Their fee is paid by the supplier so the price of the trips they book don’t carry an added cost to you. The question is, why WOULDN’T you use an advisor?

3. Save time. Don’t spend four weeks planning your one-week vacation. Using a travel advisor lets you skip the hassle of searching hundreds of websites for the best prices or piecing together all the different legs of your itinerary.

4. Your trip, your way. Whether you’re someone who wants everything planned down to the minute or you’re happy with just a hotel reservation and flight to get there, your travel advisor will customize your trip to your preferences, interests, and budget.

5. They know the scoop. Travel advisors are a part of the in-crowd when it comes to getting the best deals and special offers. Their connections throughout the travel industry mean you’ll have access to deals that others won’t.

6. Groups made easy. Whether it’s a bachelorette party, reunion, “buddymoon”, or simply a friends and family getaway, travel agents take the stress out of planning group vacations. They can handle multiple reservations, arrange transportation from various home bases and ports, book accommodations and offer exclusive group add-ons. Planning a destination wedding? You’ll definitely want to say “I do” to using a travel advisor!

7. Trust a Professional. Make the most of your vacation investment by working with a travel advisor. You’ll receive a personal touch that cannot be matched by online retailers as well as have an advocate to help you out if any issues may arise.

8. More than Just Cruises. Cruise Planners Travel Advisors can plan all types of travel, from a romantic trip for two off the beaten path to a cruise that will immerse you in a destination’s culture or an all-inclusive resort where every meal is a culinary masterpiece.

9. Take your agent with you. With the Cruise Planners mobile app, you’ll never be without your travel advisor. Access your personalized trip information and itinerary from the palm of your hand and even check the weather in your destination based on your customized itinerary.

