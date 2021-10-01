The Trans and Non-Binary Community in San Diego is large and diverse. But that doesn’t mean we can’t all come together and enjoy each other’s company. I think it’s beneficial for us all if we safely increase our social interaction. Now that it’s a bit safer to venture out in to the open (masks are always encouraged) we can get to know each other better. That will bring a greater understanding of our diversity where we can learn to celebrate each other, instead of tearing each other down.

So, what is there to do together? One way of getting out and meeting new friends is volunteering. I have made so many of my friends through volunteerism. It’s a fun healthy way to be a part of our community and do some good for others.

San Diego Pride has many transgender volunteers. They run a program called Pride 365. It’s a year-round program of volunteering for many events. You can help in the office. You can help plan next year’s Pride Parade and Festival. Work at a vaccination clinic and so much more. www.sdpride.org/volunteer

Coming up is Black Girl Magic featuring A’Keria C and the Vixen. Saturday October 16, 2021 at Viejas Casino. The doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm with an after party with DJ Pure Flo. Tickets are $25 from the Pride website. Viejas is located at 5000 Willow Road, Alpine, CA. For more information visit sdpride.org/Viejas. Grab some friends and have a blast.

San Diego Pride also sponsors and promotes different events. On October 5th watch the TGNCxAPI Panel. It’s an hour-long presentation that will be bringing awareness to the intersection of TGNC community and the Asian Pacific Islander Community. Brought to you by APIENC, APIE Los Angeles and San Diego Queer APIMEDA Coalition. This sounds like a great event to learn more about members of our community. To register go to https://tinyurl.com/tgncxapi

Are you a veteran? Active duty? Join the San Diego Pride Military Dept. on November 11th at the San Diego Annual Veteran’s Day Parade. The Parade kicks off at 10am, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego. Join your fellow Veterans and Pride supporters and show folks who you are. Not a Veteran? Not a problem, come and support our Trans and LGBNC military by marching with them. Meet on the lawn of the County Administration Building at 9 am. Not into marching? Grab some friends and come and watch this great Parade. Parades are just a lot of fun.

We have a great Drag community in San Diego. There are many ongoing Drag shows at some of our local bars. We all know that the Drag community’s connection to the Transgender Community is very old and very affirming. The Drag community has long been a place where our Trans women and Trans men, Gay and straight can come out for a great night of fun and be themselves in a safe environment. It is also a community that allows for anyone to come and express themselves and have a great time doing it.

Did you know that the term “Drag” originated in the late 1800’s? Men would dress up in petticoats to perform in shows, the petticoats “dragged” on the ground, hence the term Drag. Drag is a performance art where anyone can express their true gender or just enjoy expressing the gender bender. See Wikipedia for more fascinating information on the history of Drag.

So where can we go to see Drag? Here are a few local places. Always number 1 on my list is LIPS!! Lips is a dedicated Drag performance venue and restaurant. Everyone goes there at least once in their life. They host everything from birthday parties to bachelorette parties. Lips is open 6 days a week, closed on Mondays, with fantastic performances by different Drag artists. I hear Wednesday is Bitchy Bingo-now that would be a blast for sure! Lips is located at 3036 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego 92104. Let’s grab a group and go.

There are also shows at the Merrow Bar on University Ave, The Rail and great dancing at Rich’s, Gossip Grill and Mo’s Universe. All of these venues are open and affirming to Trans and Non-Binary people.

Bar’s aren’t your thing? Not a problem. Maybe you are the more sports minded person. There are several great sporting teams here, we certainly have the weather for it. America’s Finest Softball League plays a long season of great softball fun. Open to everyone to join a team and have a ball. Learn more https://www.afcsl.org/

How about football? The San Diego American Flag Football League is open to everyone, the Gay run league wants to be visible to all players and spectators. For more information go to https://sdaffl.leagueapps.com/.

How about swimming? Join the Different Strokes Swim Club, all ages 18 and up. Even the old folks like me can swim competitively against our peers. Check it out at https://www.dsst.org/

There is bowling, surfing, volleyball and so much more. Check Facebook or simply google the sport of your choice. I do not know of any of these leagues who are not open to Trans and Non-Binary People.

If you crave something different just do a little research. Try the meetup groups on Craigslist. There are quite a few Lesbian meetups every month. I have personally worked with them and know they are Trans and Non-Binary friendly.

Start a book club, plan your own weekly or monthly meet-ups. A trip to the Zoo, to the park, to the beach. It’s easy to organize these kinds of social activities.

Back to volunteering, most LGBTQ+ organizations have a need for volunteers, sometimes just a once in a while gig. Check out the San Diego LGBT Center, Mama’s Kitchen, Gay for Good, Being Alive, Volunteer with Cheli, or try other local organizations like the Zoo, public library, and City Council members.

Last but not least we have a very special event coming up on October 8th. Miss Pepper, or Mama Pepper as you may know her, has been running a group at the SD LGBT Center for quite a few years now. She has been honoring those ladies from her group as they have achieved so many wonderful things. She opened it up to folks outside the group who are part of the Trans and Non-Binary community to be recognized. The event is put on by the Center and will be held on Friday October 8, 2021 at the Fair at 44. This is located at the corner of 44th St. and El Cajon Blvd. It’s between the CVS and the Copley-Price YMCA. It is an outdoor venue, and all are welcome. The festivities begin at 6pm but I would advise getting there earlier in order to find parking. Go to find out who will be honored this year!!!