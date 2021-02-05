For the last three years, Terry Sidie (LGBTQ San Diego County News Publisher and King Father of the International Court System), the lovely Suzanne Hale from Portland and Emperor Leo Treto from Sacramento have made a special trip to the Eunime Orphanage in Tijuana, Baja California.

The purpose of these trips is to deliver and donate much-needed clothing to the orphanage in addition to taking the kids on a bus trip to go shoe shopping!

Terry remembers all 27 kids from last year’s trip, but one boy stands out: “He wanted baseball shoes, but they only had a pair that was one size too big. He didn’t care, those were the shoes he wanted so those were the shoes we bought. I look forward to seeing if he’s grown into them this year. It is one of the most fun things I can do, and I really enjoy all of the kids’ excitement as they show me the shoes they want. I can’t express to you the amount of love I saw from the ladies that escorted the kids on the shopping trip.”

After the shoe store, they all went next door to Burger King for lunch and ice cream. The kids enjoy a day that is all about them, which makes all the volunteers and organizers happy as well.

Georgio (Crown Prince to the Knights of the Round Table from the King Father) is working with Eunime Orphanage on confirming a safe date in February to make the annual trip. Georgio is a great guy who organizes the trips and is always there to help the kids in Mexico.

If you would like to donate and support the trip and give to the kids in the orphanage, you can contact: terry@faces.net or 916.501.3047. eunime.org

* Terry Sidie is the King Father of the International Court System and reigns with the Queen Mother (Nicole Murray Ramirez, anointed by Jose Sarria I). Her majesty is the driving force that represents 65 empires throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.