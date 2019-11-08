Transgender Day of Remembrance is held every November to honor Rita Hester whose murder on Nov. 28, 1998 launched the “Remembering Our Dead” web project.

In 2018, at least 26 deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people in the U.S. due to fatal violence, the majority of whom were Black transgender women. These victims were killed by acquaintances, partners and strangers, some of whom have been arrested and charged, while others have yet to be identified. Some cases involve clear anti-transgender bias. In others, the victim’s transgender status may have put them at risk in other ways, such as forcing them into unemployment, poverty, homelessness and/or survival sex work.

2019 has already seen at least 22 transgender or gender non-conforming people fatally shot or killed by other violent means. We say at least because too often these stories go unreported — or misreported.

Tydi Dansbury, 37– a Black transgender woman, was fatally shot in Baltimore on Nov, 26, 2018. Few details are known about the circumstances of her death. Baltimore Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Keanna Mattel, 35– a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Detroit on Dec. 7, 2018. In 2015, Mattel, who also went by the name Kelly Stough, spoke against anti-trans violence epidemic, noting that “police are unaware with our struggle, so they have no sympathy for us.”

Dana Martin, 31 – a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Montgomery, Alabama, on Jan. 6. Reports stated that she was found in a roadside ditch in her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jazzaline Ware – a Black transgender woman found dead in her Memphis apartment in March. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to The Advocate.

Ashanti Carmon, 27 – a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on March 30.

Claire Legato, 21 – a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Cleveland on April 15. Local media reports that Legato was shot in the head after an argument broke out between her mother and the suspect.

Muhlaysia Booker, 23 – a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Dallas on May 18. Local media reported that Booker was found dead, lying face down with a gunshot wound near a golf course in east Dallas. In April, Booker was viciously attacked in what Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings described as “mob violence.” Officers say that there is no indication as of May 20, 2019, that the April attack is linked to Booker’s killing.

Michelle ‘Tamika’ Washington, 40 – a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Philadelphia on May 19. Police responded to reports of shots fired in North Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood, according to the Philadelphia Gay News. Washington, who was also known by the name Tameka, was found with several gunshot wounds and transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She is remembered by friends and loved ones as a beloved sister and “gay mother.”

Paris Cameron, 20 – a Black transgender woman, was among three people killed in a horrific anti-LGBTQ shooting in a home in Detroit on May 25, according to local reports. Alunte Davis, 21, and Timothy Blancher, 20, two gay men, were found dead at the scene and Cameron was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Chynal Lindsey, 26, – a Black transgender woman found dead in White Rock Lake, Dallas, with signs of “homicidal violence” on June 1, according to police. The Dallas Police Department has reached out to federal law enforcement to aid in the investigation. As of June 4, no further details were are available

Chanel Scurlock, 23, – a Black transgender woman found fatally shot in Lumberton, North Carolina, on June 6. Few details are yet public about the crime, but police told a local news outlet they have “great leads” in their investigation.

Zoe Spears, 23, – a Black transgender woman, was found lying in the street with signs of trauma near Eastern Avenue in Fairmount Heights, Maryland, and later pronounced dead on June 13, according to local reports.

Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, – a Black transgender woman, was found dead on the front porch of an abandoned home in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 25, according to local news reports.

Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, – a Black transgender woman found fatally shot in North Charleston, South Carolina, on July 20.

Tracy Single, 22, – a Black transgender woman killed in Houston on July 30.

Bubba Walker, 55, – a Black transgender woman, was killed in Charlotte, North Carolina, in late July. Walker was reported missing on July 26.

Kiki Fantroy, 21, – a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Miami on July 31.

Jordan Cofer, 22, – among the nine victims killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4.

Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe, 24, – a Black transgender woman killed in Allendale County, South Carolina, on August 4. She was found dead in a car parked in a driveway, according to reports.

Bailey Reeves, 17, – a Black transgender teen, was fatally shot in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 2. As of September 6, little is known about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Bee Love Slater, 23, –brutally murdered in Clewiston, Florida, on September 4.

Jamagio Jamar Berryman, – a Black gender non-conforming person, was killed in Kansas City, Kansas, on September 13.

Itali Marlowe, 29, – a Black transgender woman was shot multiple times and found by police in the driveway of a local home in Houston on September 20. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, as reported by Monica Roberts of TransGriot.

Brianna “BB” Hill, 30, –fatally shot in Kansas City on October 14. She was pronounced dead when officers arrived on the scene. Kansas City Police Capt. Tim Hernandez told local press that the alleged shooter remained at the scene until they arrived.

HRC is deeply concerned about the deaths of Johana ‘Joa’ Medina and Layleen Polanco, whose stories we are following closely. Medina, 25, died at a hospital in El Paso, Texas just hours after being released from ICE custody. She suffered severe health complications that went untreated while she was in detention, according to Diversidad Sin Fronteras. Her exact cause of death is not yet known. Polanco was found dead in a cell at Riker’s Island on June 7.

[Data from Human Rights Campaign at hrc.org]