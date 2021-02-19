Recently it has come to my attention that there is an ongoing scam on “Adam for Adam” that has already trapped some gay men. The scam goes like this; a young guy is seeking to “get to know“ someone and in time it leads to a possible date and sex. Sometimes the young man says he is 17 going on 18 and other times does not talk about his age, he avoids the topic. The young guy constantly contacts and goes after the target and even sends nude pictures. After getting enough evidence of communication (or even deeper involvement), the young man’s “mother” calls the target very upset saying that her son is under age and says she has called the police. Low and behold, a “police detective” calls the target asking all kinds of questions but then says it’s up to the parents whether or not any charges will be filed. Then the mother calls the target back saying her underage son is now suicidal and needs professional help and accuses target of being a pervert and a child molester and she is going to press charges the next day as she has already talked to the police detective that contacted the target. After the mother draws the target in through fear and threats, she says that this can all be settled if the target pays for her sons “counseling and therapy” which will cost thousands of dollars.

Law enforcement says they are looking in to this scam as it appears to be working. Some men are in fact sending money while others seem wise enough to know they’re being scammed. To top it off, it has been confirmed that this particular scam is being run by some “street smart lesbians.”

First of all, know who you’re dealing with! Definitely know and verify their age! Never send out nude photos to anyone! These are difficult times and bad people are desperate. I personally know of one young and handsome working professional in our community that has fallen victim to this scam. It’s reported that these con-artists are very smooth talkers.

Please be alert and mindful. Law enforcement also tells me this is one of many scams currently going on. Stay safe!