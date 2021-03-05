Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) is kicking off it’s first ever “1st Thursday of the month Art Walk Celebration of Expression” called Walk in A.R.T (Allyship, Resilience and Truth).

Attendees can expect a night filled with lively entertainment in Mural Alley all directed by an interactive digital map that patrons could access from their mobile device. The map will highlight all of the event’s features from selfie-booths, psychic readings, live art, music, complimentary Reeds Ginger Beer and a paint & sip with specialty cocktails.

This art celebration kicks off on April 1st from 5p.m to 11pm and will subsequently take place the 1st Thursday of every month.

Walk In A.R.T takes place in Mural Alley adjacent to the Hillcrest Sign and at over 10 participating retail and restaurant locations. The event will be self-guided through an online interactive map, which will serve as the digital hub for all of the event’s information. Hillcrest staff and member businesses will set up an Art Market in Mural Alley where artisans and designers can showcase and sell their goods. There will also be various activation opportunities taking place at surrounding businesses in an effort to engage the public in a safer setting by abiding by the City’s Covid Social Distancing Guidelines.

Walk In A.R.T is a new event produced by the Hillcrest Business Association. HBA was established in 1921, making it the oldest business association in San Diego. The HBA represents over 1,300 businesses and acts as a liaison between the business community and the city while encouraging economic development for the Hillcrest area through events and promotions

Hillcrest’s new monthly art celebration was created to help promote artists, activate Mura Alley as a special hub for expression and to engage the small and locally owned businesses that make Hillcrest great. The Walk In A.R.T Event is designed with the intention of celebrating unity, inclusion and to serve as a space for the diverse voices from throughout the San Diego community.

Artist, performers and volunteers can get more information at firstthursdayartnight.com or contact Kania Hayes, Event Coordinator at kania@hillcrestbia.org