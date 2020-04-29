As we deal with social distancing and self-isolation, we find ourselves missing our friends and family and interacting with them. But we are all tech-savvy and there are plenty of things we can do to connect with other virtually. So get some snacks and invite your friends to connect for a virtual game night.

First, let’s get connected. Here are a few options of apps to use to do a group video chat.

Zoom: One of the most popular due to its reliability, solid web integration and other features; good for big groups.

Facebook Messenger: Easy to use and many of us already have it since it comes bundled with Facebook accounts. It supports up to 8 people.

House Party: This is a good option for close groups of friends since it’s an app that also lets you know when someone is available or you can let them know to join in the chat with minimal fuss. This app has some built-in games that are also fun.

OK, on to the games.

Easy and Fun

Read my lips

While chatting as a group, each player alternates turning off their microphone and speaking a short phrase or sentence. Whoever can correctly guess what was said first wins a point. The first person to get 10 points wins.

Charades

This can be done in teams and each team can assign one word or phrase to one of the opposite teams by texting one of those team members the phrase in question. That person acts the phrase out (without using words) and the team with the most correct guesses wins.

Pictionary

Similar to charades. Same concept but instead of acting out the word or phrase, players draw. Both of these games can be set up ahead of time with categories or themes to make it even more fun.

Log On to Game

Pogo

This is a free online gaming service. It has more than 100 games — everything from puzzles, sports, word games, etc. You can play Risk, Yahtzee, Monopoly, chess and more. Upgrade the subscription for more access.

pogo.com

Tabletopia

Another free portal gives users access to more than 800 games. Players can choose from board games to strategy games and can be filtered by age, number of players and overall play time. Upgrade to premium for even more options.

tabletopia.com

Don’t forget the snacks and let’s get ready to have a fun night.