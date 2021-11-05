“A historic launch by the first Navy vessel named after an LGBTQ icon and hero”

The Covid pandemic has completely changed the traditional Navy ships christening and launching procedures, but this Saturday, November 6th the USNS Harvey Milk makes its historic launch by being the first Navy vessel named after an LGBTQ icon and hero, San Francisco Supervisor, and proud Navy Veteran Lieutenant Harvey Milk.

The Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro and US Senator, Dianne Feinstein will be in attendance along with the man who currently sits in Milk’s San Francisco City Hall seat, Supervisor (District 8) Rafael Mandelman along with former Supervisor Bevan Dufty who also held the historic City Hall seat. Former Supervisor David Campos, who led the successful effort to name one of San Francisco Airport terminals after Harvey Milk, will also be in attendance.

The official San Diego delegation will be led by Mayor Todd Gloria. Also expected to attend are City Council President Dr. Jen Campbell, City Council President pro tem Stephen Whitburn, former Congressmember Susan Davis and her successor Congressmember Sara Jacobs.

Harvey Milk was stationed in San Diego in the 1950s and his working relationship with longtime Latino and LGBTQ activist, City/County Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez during the 1970’s left an ever-lasting impression on Ramirez as he led a successful national letter writing campaign that resulted in the Harvey Milk US Postage Stamp, and now the USNS Harvey Milk.

The Milk Family itself will be well represented by Harvey Milk’s nephew Stewart Milk, Founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation who will also be speaking on behalf of the family.

San Diego also holds the distinction of being the first city to name a street after Harvey Milk through the leadership of Murray Ramirez and then City Councilmember Todd Gloria. Salt Lake City, Portland, Miami, and Paris, France have all followed suit.

Commissioner Murray Ramirez gives much credit to the 70 city chapters of the International Imperial Court System which was founded in 1965 by World War II Veteran Jose Julio Sarria who was first to introduce Ramirez to Milk in the early 1970’s.

The invitation list and attendance to this event has been greatly reduced because of continued Covid-19 restrictions and precautions. While Commissioner Murray Ramirez had plans for a grand celebration including dancing on the pier, fireworks, and even The Village People singing “In the Navy”, the focus now is attendance of LGBTQ Veterans including 91-year-old Navy Veteran Frank Stefano, Marine Veteran Bob Lehman (Founder of American Veterans For Equal Rights) and other LGBTQ Veterans such as Bridget Wilson, Jerry Oilno, Will Rodriguez Kennedy, Terry Sidie, Joseph Rocha, Morgan Hurley, and Veronica Zerrer.

“This Saturday’s historic christening of the USNS Harvey Milk should be about Lieutenant Harvey Milk‘s life, accomplishments, public service and the Milk family, as well as LGBTQ Veterans and Active Duty Military,” stated Commissioner Murray Ramirez, “and when it comes to LGBTQ Veterans representation, I have been working with NASSCO officials and the State Senate President pro tem Toni Atkins to make this possible.” The christening can be streamed live via https://nassco.com/harvey-milk-launch%20stream/ or https://YouTube.be/AcNevEJyOv4

A celebration for the entire community is being planned for Saturday night, November 6th at Rich’s San Diego nightclub with a special invitation to all LGBTQ Veterans and active duty who will receive commemorative mementos of the occasion. The event will also be a benefit for the Harvey Milk Foundation.