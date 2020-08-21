A Jan. 21, 2021 trial date was set Aug. 10 for Thomas Zupner, who is accused of murder in the forced-feeding death of his husband, Blake Synowski.

Zupner, who turned 66 on Sunday, posted $250,000 bond a few days after a judge lowered his $2 million bail at his preliminary hearing on July 27.

Zupner pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in El Cajon Superior Court.

His attorney, Paul Pfingst, had said the offense is no greater than involuntary manslaughter. He said the Sept. 17, 2019 death of Synowski, 62, was accidental.

Synowski died from asphyxia when he was force-fed matzo crackers and water. Pfingst said Synowski had been ill with a history of falls and had recently lost a lot of weight.

Pfingst served as district attorney for two terms (1994-2002) until Judge Bonnie Dumanis defeated him.

Deputy District Attorney Meredith Pro opposed the lowering of the bail. She said she was seeking a second-degree murder conviction, saying there was evidence of a struggle.

Judge Robert Amador ordered Zupner to stand trial for murder, saying “forcing someone to eat is domestic violence.” Amador said Synowski bit Zupner’s fingers, which showed he didn’t want to be force fed.

Synowski was a dentist in El Cajon and his obituary said he helped start a dental clinic in Hillcrest for people living with HIV.

Zupner was arrested after his husband died in their Rancho San Diego home. Pfingst argued the lower bail was necessary because he was at high risk for COVID-19 while in jail.