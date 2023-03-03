Is everyone surviving this crazy winter? I know I am more than ready for Spring. Better weather brings more ways to get together and have some fun. Remember that Trans Tuesday is still happening every week at the Fair at 44. I think I speak for everyone when I say “Thank you” to the Dojo Cafe for always being there and serving up those great coffee drinks every Tuesday night. If you haven’t gone, you are really missing out on some fun and fellowship with our community.

Spring is also a time in San Diego when we celebrate us! Please join us on Friday April 7th at 6 PM at the LGBT Center in Hillcrest at 3909 Centre St. for our 19th Annual Transgender Day of Empowerment. There will be some speakers, some awards, fun and food, so, save the date. One of the best parts about Transgender Day of Empowerment is the awarding of the Tracie Jada O’Brien Transgender Scholarships. These scholarships of $500.00 each are awarded to any member of the San Diego County Trans / Non-Binary / Gender Non-Conforming community members who will be attending post-secondary school education. This includes university and 4-year colleges, community college, and grad school education as well as any kind of Trade or Technical school. There is no age limit, so older students are eligible as well. Students must fill out the application and send verification from their educational institution, as well as write an essay. If a student wants to apply for a scholarship or someone wants to donate to the scholarship fund, please go to SDPride.org/TDOE. Folks are highly encouraged to spread the word so that we can reach all eligible students, and also attract the eye of any out there who would love to help make a difference for these folks by making a tax-deductible donation to the Scholarship Fund!!!

Every March 31st is the International Trans Day of Visibility. Last year we had a nice ceremony at the Hillcrest Flagpole organized by the Center. I have not heard of any plans yet for this year but hopefully someone will hear the call to action and organize something. Hint, Hint!

San Diego Pride is looking for volunteers for this year’s Pride March and Festival. There are openings in almost every department from helping with the Parade to working at the Festival. It takes more than a village to put on Pride every year, more like an army is needed. It’s fun and you make new friends as well as free admission to the Festival for both days and don’t forget that awesome volunteer T-shirt that is yours to keep forever! If you are interested, please go to sdpride.org/volunteer. San Diego Pride is also looking for those who feel they have more to share than a 5-hour shift and are invited to check out the leadership positions available, you can view the Leadership Meetings and information on the website.

On another note, I proudly serve on the San Diego Police Chief’s LGBTQ Community Advisory Board. It’s our job to talk to the Chief and our liaison officers about concerns around the safety and quality of life around law enforcement in our city. There is a community advisory board for many underserved and minority communities here in San Diego. The program has been a role model for other cities across the country. I have had the pleasure of meeting and having conversations with Police Officers from a few different cities who were looking to create better community policing in their own cities. Our Liaison Officers are members of our community, they volunteer their time to meet with folks who need help concerning law enforcement issues and complaints. Law enforcement has always been a concern with the Transgender community. The history of violence and discrimination by law enforcement officers goes back many years. Too many of us have had excruciating personal experiences with a law enforcement officer in the past, especially our siblings of color who are erroneously targeted more than others.

But here in San Diego, although not perfect, (I don’t think that perfect exists because humans just like us have personal issues, racist ideals, bigotry, and internalized homophobia and/or transphobia) we have it better than most. The San Diego Police Department has worked hard to be protective and inclusive for many years. The first known openly Gay San Diego Police Officer Sgt. Larry LaMond came out in 1977. Since then, our police force has actively strived to improve on their relationship with the LGBTQ community. We have had liaison officers for many years, but most folks are not aware they exist.

Our liaison officers are here to be the bridge between us and the Chiefs of Police. They have been asked to reach out to the community for the very specific reason of creating better communication between everyone as well as act as a go between to resolve conflicts and issues. The sad part is, we as a community have not always made the best use of these available services; I hope to change that.

Speaking with many in our community from all different experiences and life paths, I have found that most people are open to working with the police, especially our liaisons. I know some are very vocal about their fear and hatred of law enforcement, and that is their experience. I also know that many are grateful for the work San Diego PD does. It’s always been my experience that when I discover a disconnect or come across an organization or entity that I am not always in agreement with, or unhappy about the way things are done, I decide to join in such a way that maybe I, along with others, can make some effective change for the better.

I have worked for many years now with our local police, with the sheriff’s department on a limited basis, and with the San Diego FBI. Over the years I have watched as people continuously raged against our local law enforcement for crimes they may have committed against us and for crimes that were committed against us. If we are truly dealing with an officer or officers who demean, harass, profile, discriminate, and harm us the answer is to make sure that person is reported. The way to fight back is to stand up to hatred. Our city and our police force are adamant about this city being a safe place for all, and that includes the Trans community. The problem is, they can’t fix what they don’t know. The good part is that no one must do this alone. I have said this many times, but if someone is having an issue with law enforcement or pretty much anything else, just contact me. I have also told the officers I work with to call me if they come across a Trans person who needs help or support. The more people we can educate to also become advocates to work with our police officers, the better things will be for everyone. To see change, we must be willing to accept and create that change within ourselves. Getting to know someone, their background, their culture, and their beliefs we often find that we are not so far apart after all. Let’s not be afraid to create that change in places that really are working for us as tax-payers. Working together brings amazing changes.

I know that people often blame the wrong group for actions committed by a different agency. I think our community needs to be better educated about who has control of what. I am sure most people do not realize that when someone is arrested, they are taken to one of two jails, males go to the downtown jail and females go to Las Colinas women’s jail. But did you know that when San Diego Police drop them off, they are handing over custody of that person to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department? In my experience working with law enforcement officers, I have had more people with serious issues done to them by the Sheriff’s Department rather than the San Diego Police. Before we go off screaming and yelling about problems let’s be sure we have the facts first.

If you are arrested in California and are going to jail, as a Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming person, what are your rights? Do you know your rights when stopped by any police officer? Do you know what information you need to give to a police officer? We need to know our rights and options.

How do we educate ourselves and who can clarify any questions we have? The answer is that we have these amazing people from our police department called Community Liaison Officers. They are so passionate about this job and I would love for all of you to meet them and get to know them, which is why the liaisons and I are working to put together a Meet & Greet for the Trans community, and later another inclusive of all LGBTQ San Diegans. The date and place are not yet finalized at this point but look for a heads up sometime in March. Whatever your feelings about law enforcement, you owe it to yourself to be informed!

For more information about Liaison Officers or if you are interested in becoming a member of the Advisory Board, please email me at neon411@gmail.com.