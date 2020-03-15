By Cesar A Reyes

Singer, songwriter and actor Tom Goss has been making music since 2006 with albums, concerts and so many appearances that bring him closer to the passion of performing and making the world a better place. The handsome troubadour is married and off the market but he is one bear-loving guy and we think the bears love him back. This time around, he comes to Martinis for a special night with two special performers for an evening of comedy, music covers and laughter. Joining Tom will be comedian and musician Deven Green and music connoisseur Ned Douglas. You know Deven from the cult series “Welcome to My Home” and her “Welcome to My White House” YouTube parodies, and as a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She’s also been in Trixie Mattel, Katya, and Jinkx Monsoon videos and proudly performs her live music shows at notorious brothels abroad. Ned Douglas is originally from London and is now based in LA as head of music for Dave Stewart Entertainment. As a credited music programmer and engineer, Ned has an extensive client list: No Doubt, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, and Celine Dion, just to name a few. This creative genius now comes out of the studio and onto the stage with the same brilliance you have heard all these years.

We chatted with Tom about his upcoming performance and a little about what’s new for him. This is what he had to say.

Q&A

Cesar A. Reyes: What is new with Tom Goss?

Tom Goss: I just released a new record, “Territories,” and I’m in the process of releasing a series of videos that tell the story behind the album. In my opinion, it’s my most compelling and emotionally layered work. I’m very excited to have it out in the world. I spent the fall touring the country and I’m working on a new tour this summer.

CAR: We are looking forward to your Martinis Above Fourth performance in San Diego. What are you looking forward to with this performance?

TG: I’m looking forward to cutting lose, laughing and having fun with my friends.

CAR: Sharing the stage with two other talents can be exciting; what is it about Deven Green and Ned Douglas that made you want to collaborate onstage?

TG: First off, Deven and Ned are icons in their own right. What they’ve created and accomplished over the years is astounding. Each of them brings something completely different to the table, both personally and musically. Besides that, they’re funny, sweet, kind and a pleasure to collaborate with. I’m humbled to call them part of my chosen family.

CAR: “An Evening of Comedy and Covers”? We know you as the gay troubadour — what is different about this show?

TG: Well, I’m still a gay troubadour! [laughs] But you’re right, this show is a much more interactive show. Deven is a comedian as well as a musician (you may know her as the viral sensation Betty Bowers, “America’s Best Christian”) so there’s a lightness that we start from. Our goal is to make people smile, laugh and sing. That’s what we want more than anything. You should come expecting a jovial experience.

CAR: This is not your first time in San Diego, what are some of the things you enjoy doing when you’re in town?

TG: I always say, that given a choice, everyone in the world would live in San Diego. It’s the perfect mixture of big city and laid-back surf town. The weather is beautiful, people are friendly and it’s got such a great neighborhood feel. I love exploring the neighborhoods and searching for the perfect fish taco.

CAR: Where else can folks catch you online and for new music?

TG: I’m @tomgossmusic on all social media. You can connect to it all, or find merchandise at www.tomgossmusic.com