By Alejandro Cruz

TIJUANA, Mexico — A fast-moving fire in the Río Vista neighborhood of Tijuana left 18 individuals displaced from their home, including the family of LGBTQ San Diego County News publisher Eddie Reynoso. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although six family pets were lost, including four dogs—Roxi, Kupper, La Gorda, and Peluda—and two cats, Huesitos and Estrella.

The majority of family members from all the affected homes were away at work at the time of the incident, preventing what could have been a far more severe outcome. Despite the devastation, the families plan to rebuild with help from their community and anyone willing to support their recovery efforts.

According to local news reports, the fire began at the home of Doña Ada Rosa, a 30-year resident of Tijuana’s Colonia Río Vista. Witnesses stated that the fire started at the rear of the residence, where strong winds intensified the flames. The blaze quickly engulfed the single-story home before spreading to the neighboring Garcia family property, reducing multiple buildings to ashes and the charred brick shells of the homes.

The residences, located on Río Usumacinta, had been built and maintained by both families for more than three decades. While official reports list two homes as destroyed, a total of three structures were either damaged or completely lost. The Garcia property included two two-story structures connected by a small outdoor patio. One building housed the main Garcia household, while the second included two separate apartment-style homes—one per floor. Three of the homes—the Rosa residence and the two rear units on the Garcia lot—suffered total loss. The fourth, the main Garcia household, sustained significant smoke, water, and electrical damage.

The fire consumed all belongings inside the affected residences—furniture, clothing, important documents, appliances, and personal items—leaving all three families with nothing to salvage.

In the immediate aftermath, local officials toured the charred homes, offering support alongside neighbors. In a statement, Tijuana Mayor Ismael Burgueño said: “[The] fire in the Río Vista neighborhood, on Río Usumacinta Street, left 18 people in vulnerable situations, including girls, boys, and adolescents. In response to this emergency, I immediately instructed Martha Lorena Sillas Orozco, the Operational Subdirectorate of DIF Tijuana, to provide support and assistance to the families.

As a humanist government, our priority is to take care of the people of Tijuana, especially when they face difficult times. For this reason, we delivered food supplies, blankets, personal hygiene kits, and pairs of sneakers to address their most urgent needs and support them while their situation is restored.

The affected families have our full support and accompaniment.”

San Diegans also stepped in to provide shelter, food, clothing, and other assistance to the families. Community members familiar with the households acted quickly to offer support as the families navigated the first difficult hours following the disaster.

In San Diego, members of the Facebook group Gifting with Integrity Hillcrest/University Heights quickly rallied to support the Garcia family with toiletries, clothing, food, and sheets and blankets. Other community members, including Big Mike and Nicole Murray Ramirez, helped provide all four families with Visa gift cards to cover unexpected expenses ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and into the Christmas season.

How to Help

Due to international banking fees, those wishing to provide financial support can best assist the families in the following ways:

Visa/Mastercard Gift Cards: Envelopes should be mailed to:

LGBTQ San Diego County News,

c/o Tijuana Fire Recovery Fund,

PO Box 34664,

San Diego, CA, 92163.

Direct Wire Transfer: Tijuana Fire Recovery Fund

Beneficiary Account Holder: Kimberly Gissel Pinzon Grano

Address: Col. Rio Vista, Calle Rio Usumacinta 2309, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 22410

Bank: Banco Nu Mexico

Bank Transfer Code: 638180010105980161

Additional Information/Donation Confirmation: Please contact Maria Garcia via WhatsApp text or call at +52-664-276-6483, or Eddie Reynoso via text or voice at +1-619-432-LGBT (5428).

All contributions will go directly to help the families recover, rebuild their homes, and replace essential items lost in the fire. Any support, no matter the size, will help the families regain stability and begin to rebuild their lives.

– Alejandro Cruz is an intern and writer for LGBTQ San Diego County News. To reach Alejandro, publisher Eddie Reynoso, or any of our writers, please email [email protected]. Emails will be forwarded to appropriate staff.