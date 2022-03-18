Following the success and high energy of their recent shows, DJ group ADVENTURE[s] are continuing their 10-year anniversary celebration run of This Party Is Killing You! The Robyn Party with new dates, new fun, and new surprises.

With new dates in cities like Jersey and Montreal, The Robyn Party is also making its way to different pride festivals and celebrations such as NYC Pride Kickoff and the Montreal Pride Celebration. In an exciting way to get audiences more immersed, ADVENTURE[s] will be taking a 10-year anniversary memory book with them to the new shows where fans will be able to sign off message’s yearbook style for Robyn. The group will then be passing it along to Robyn and her team. In addition to this, special guests are making their way to The Robyn Party, with pop star Sulene joining them for their upcoming Brooklyn date.

“The 10-year Anniversary shows have been the best parties we’ve EVER done! The energy is completely off the hook and we’ve found ourselves pulling out some real rarities, classics, and surprising the dancers AND ourselves! Come ready to sweat and/or cry or both!” – Russ, Marley + Choyce of ADVENTURE[s]

The Robyn Party is the original, greatest, and longest-running pop music tribute dance party celebrating the Swedish goddess of pop, Robyn, in all her many flavors. The now-legendary party was featured by none other than Robyn herself in her short film Missing U, where she drops in on the party at its home in Brooklyn for a surprise DJ set. The Robyn Party is turning 10 this year, and founders/DJs Russ Marshalek, Marley Magaziner and Chris Choyce are taking the party bi-coastal and international to celebrate. At The Robyn Party, you’ll hear all of Robyn’s hits, b-sides, lost tracks, remixes, and just maybe some tunes you won’t hear elsewhere, along with your other pop faves like Gaga, Carly, Mariah, and more. It’s a euphoric, up-lifting, cry-dancing, life-changing night.

ADVENTURE[s] was started by three friends, Marley Magaziner, Russ Marshalek, and Chris Choyce, as a way to share music they nerded out about and to keep in touch, in 2010 in Brooklyn. After several successful, music-first theme parties, including their “Broken-Hearted Ball” ½ breakup ½ hookup Valentine’s Day party and their series of pre-emo nostalgia MySpace-themed parties (sponsored by MySpace!), the trio threw the first installment of This Party is Killing You! Aka what would become known as The Robyn Party (named after a lyric in Robyn’s lynchpin tune “Don’t F*cking Tell Me What To Do”) in August of 2012 in the back room of a tiny venue in Williamsburg.

Since then, the trio have performed their signature night out to sold-out, thrilled and sweaty crowds around the globe, have had guests like Kiesza, Little Boots, Drag Race sensation Detox, and, of course, were featured in Robyn’s 2018 album launch video Missing U, where Robyn herself DJs The Robyn Party. The trio serve as moderators of Konichiwa Bitches, the official Robyn fan community, and celebrate the party’s 10th anniversary in 2022.

There is so much more in store for these 10-year blow-out shows, and sweat WILL be dripping from your brow…so hold tight. As some of the surprises begin to unravel, keep your eye out for any new announcements. Head to TheRobynParty.com for updates on new shows, special guests, tickets and more!

3/25/22 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi Palm Springs

3/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah San Diego

4/22/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

4/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop