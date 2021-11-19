Compulsion Dance & Theatre announces the premiere of MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN, Written and Directed by Michael Mizerany (writer of the hit shows THE BIG D and WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS, and the director of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW) and featuring performances by Tyler Kirk, Dani Leandra Guinn, Kevin Phan & Stephen Simpson. Production by Compulsion Dance & Theatre.

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN is inspired by the screwball comedies of the 30’s and 40’s. Dennis is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his fiancé Scott. He doesn’t want to date but his overbearing yet well-intentioned sister Susan has other ideas. She sets him up on a blind date with a cutie named Quint who reminds him of Scott. To make matters worse, Dennis’ dearly departed fiancé returns as a ghost. Seen only by him, Scott meddles in Dennis’ life, leading his family and friends to think he is going bat crap crazy.

Running December 3rd for preview night, December 4th opening night through December 12th which is the closing performance. Ticket prices range from $20-$25.

Performance Warning: MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN contains adult content including profanity, sexual themes and partial male nudity. Seating is extremely limited.

